WWE News: Bray Wyatt reacts to Finn Balor returning to NXT

03 Oct 2019

Finn Balor's last WWE PPV match was against The Fiend

Following Finn Balor's return to NXT tonight, his last main roster opponent - Bray Wyatt - has commented on his return to the black and gold brand.

We last saw Finn Balor at SummerSlam where he was The Fiend's opponent in his debut match, with the former Universal Champion losing the match before going on a brief hiatus from WWE.

But it turns out there are no hard feelings between the pair - as you can see from the former WWE Champion's tweet about his former foe.

Balor's return

Tonight's episode of NXT got off to a monumental start when former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor would return to the brand to confront NXT Champion Adam Cole after his successful title defence against Matt Riddle.

Balor seemingly confirming his full-time return to the brand, by delivering an emphatic statement, saying he IS NXT.

Finished with the main roster?

The return of Balor to NXT is obviously huge news, but it prompts the question, "Is he finished with the main roster?"

Well, Finn Balor could be heading back to the main roster at least briefly as he is pencilled in to face off against Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura on WWE's Australian Live tour.

Only time will tell whether that happens or not, but it looks like Balor's immediate future may lie on the brand where he cut his teeth and won the NXT Championship, competing in legendary rivalries against the likes of Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe before his main roster debut that saw Universal Championship and Intercontinental Championship wins propel Balor into WWE history, but injuries sadly do the same in equal measure.

