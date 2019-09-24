WWE News: Major update on Finn Balor's return

Finn Balor

Finn Balor is set to return next month as per WWE's card for the Australia tour. The Demon King will be challenging Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental title as per the tour lineup.

WWE have not revealed the exact date of Balor's return, but the Australia tour takes place towards the end of October. The tour takes place from the 21st to the 23rd of October with shows in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne.

Balor lost the Intercontinental Championship to Nakamura at Extreme Rules earlier this year after winning it from Bobby Lashley at Wrestlemania 35. A rematch between Balor and Nakamura was planned for WWE Smackville, but the Demon King was removed following an undisclosed injury. He was rushed to the hospital and then replaced by Ali in the match.

Nakamura, meanwhile, has been able to hold on to the title for some time now and has Sami Zayn in his corner now. The Miz challenged him for the title at Clash of Champions but could not manage to win at the pay-per-view.

Finn Balor is a SmackDown Live superstar, and it will be a massive surprise if he returns on the show's FOX debut next week. Nothing so far has indicated at the return on Friday Night SmackDown, but we are a good 10 days away from the show, and like Luke Harper's return at Clash of Champions, WWE needs just 2 days to change things around!

Where is Finn Balor?

On the main roster, Balor has been out of action since his loss to Bray Wyatt at WWE SummerSlam. The Fiend defeated him in no time, but the reason for Balor's absence was not related to a storyline nor was he injured. He got married towards the end of August, and that is the reason why has been on a break.

