WWE News: Bray Wyatt reveals past battle with mental illness

Greg Bush
ANALYST
News
457   //    20 May 2019, 00:43 IST

Inside and out of the ring, Bray Wyatt is a whole new man
What's the story?

Bray Wyatt and JoJo Offerman welcomed their new baby daughter into the world yesterday, revealing pictures on social media. Wyatt, with a new gimmick and baby girl, is laser-focused on success and believes that he's in a better place mentally thanks to his family and those that support him.

In case you didn't know...

Bray Wyatt, after being away from TV for some time, has finally returned. While he hasn't appeared in the ring yet, several Firefly Fun House vignettes have been shown over the past month, giving us a look at a new Eater of Worlds.

In the various segments, he talked about how he let certain emotions consume him, and how he's learned to control the feelings and urges that he has, concentrating them into something positive...depending on your definition of positive, anyway.

Outside of the ring, rumors and reports have spun around various outlets over the past few years regarding Wyatt's personal life. Wyatt seemingly addressed all of that in an Instagram post last night.

The heart of the matter

Following the birth of his daughter Knash Sixx Rotunda, Wyatt took to social media to post a photo of himself and Knash along with a message to those that follow him, though he said in the opening of his statement that this "won't be some BS motivational message."

I lost myself a couple years ago. I never wanted to hurt but I quit on myself. I felt like I wanted to cease completely. Until I realized that mental illness isn't a weakness it's a superpower. I am clear now, focused and ready to be something great. I'm done trying to dumb myself down to people that think I'm 'crazy', and do whatever it takes to repay all the people that Love me and make me feel 'normal'.
I love you JoJo, Mom, Cadyn, Kendyl, Knash. Ever after is because of you.

Also read: WWE News: JoJo Offerman battled life-threatening condition to give birth to her first child

The former WWE Champion seems to have found a new purpose and with a second chance, hopes to bring something incredible to the world, doing it all for his daughter and all those he holds dear.

View this post on Instagram

This won’t be some BS motivational message, I don’t believe in that. Words are just words unless you can feel them and I feel these. I lost myself a couple years ago, I never wanted to hurt but I quit on myself. I felt like I wanted to cease completely. Until I realized that mental illness isn’t a weakness it’s a superpower. I am clear now, focused, and ready to be something great. I’m done trying to dumb myself down to people that think I’m “crazy”, and do whatever it takes to repay all the people that Love me and make me feel “normal “. This is for you, everything from now on is for you. To everyone in the way: I wish you good luck, when my mind is firing on all cylinders I am the best at what I do. I have never been better than I am right now. And I only care for those who were helped dig me out of the dirt. Run. I love you JoJo, Mom, Cadyn, Kendyl, Knash. Ever after is because of you.

A post shared by Windham Rotunda (@thewindhamrotunda) on

What's next?

It's unknown when we'll see Bray Wyatt in the ring again. The latest Firefly Fun House segment saw him introduce another part of himself, an incredibly terrifying mask and some interesting ring gear. While he may not compete any time soon, it's safe to say that from here on out, the Fun House ride becomes a whole lot darker.

Contact Us