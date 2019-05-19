×
WWE News: JoJo Offerman battled life-threatening condition to give birth to her first child

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
837   //    19 May 2019, 22:36 IST

Bray Wyatt and JoJo Offerman welcomed their son in some interesting circumstances yesterday
Bray Wyatt and JoJo Offerman welcomed their son in some interesting circumstances yesterday

What's the story?

JoJo Offerman gave birth to her first son, Knash yesterday but whilst Social Media was full of congratulatory messages for the new mother and her boyfriend Bray Wyatt, it appears that JoJo went through a tough time to bring her first child into the world.

In case you didn't know...

JoJo Offerman and Bray Wyatt announced that they were expecting their first child last month when the former WWE ring announced showed off her stunning maternity photo shoot on Instagram.

The couple then announced that their son had finally arrived yesterday and he was called Knash Sixx Rotunda, but the details of the birth were not revealed until earlier today.

The heart of the matter

Offerman is still young and it appears that she had a hard time with her first birth since her mother shared the story on her Instagram page where she revealed that JoJo suffered from preeclampsia which can be a life-threatening condition if medical help isn't sought straight away.

View this post on Instagram

Welcome to the world my precious baby Knash May The Lord always bless you... As I share these beautiful moments with you I would also like to share the story of the most terrifying moments of our lives preceding the birth...baby Knash was prematurely born, Joseann had a severe case of preeclampsia that led to her being hospitalized and induced to give birth! There were complications before birth but my girl was a courageous trooper and delivered our their beautiful baby that filled the room with Joy, both of us grandmas and mommy and daddy were ecstatically happy! About 20 minutes later the most terrifying moments for us, JoJo was hemorrhaging and as I held her hands I felt her life slipping away, Thank God and these amazing doctors were able to stop the bleeding and stabilize her! I am still shaking... I am also so thankful to Windham’s mom Steph for holding me up during this whole ordeal, thank you to the medical staff and of course a HUGE props to a great man, a beautiful soul with an even more beautiful heart @thewindhamrotunda He has been by my daughters side 24 hours a day! Very supportive and loving! Windham if I loved you before just know that I love you even more now! You’re a special man...mommy and baby are doing good🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽#EclampsiaAwareness thank you for well wishes in advance! ❤️❤️

A post shared by Alexie Offerman (@mommalexi33) on

JoJo's birth was then induced and she was able to give birth to her son but her problems didn't end here since her mother continued that she had also hemorrhaged after the birth and she could feel her life "slipping away" but luckily doctors were able to step in and save her.

What's next?

Bray Wyatt isn't part of Money in the Bank tonight and luckily he was by JoJo's side throughout this entire process, so now, both mother and baby are on the road to recovery and will be heading home soon. JoJo's future with WWE is somewhat unclear but the hope is that she will return to WWE in the near future and retake her place as the voice of Monday Night Raw.

Everyone at Sportskeeda sends their well wishes to JoJo and Bray Wyatt following the birth of their first child.

