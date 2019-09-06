WWE News: Bray Wyatt's likely Hell In A Cell opponent revealed (possible spoiler)

Bray Wyatt's last victory came against Finn Balor at SummerSlam

The arena where WWE Hell In A Cell 2019 will be held – the Golden 1 Center – tweeted last week that Bray Wyatt will face either Seth Rollins or Braun Strowman in a Hell In A Cell match at the event on October 6.

On the latest episode of Raw, Wyatt addressed the advertisement during an edition of ‘Firefly Fun House’ by mentioning both Superstars before placing dollars inside the mouth of a Vince McMahon puppet.

He then said “See you in hell” at the end of the segment, seemingly confirming that he will indeed take on Rollins or Strowman inside the steel structure.

Now, with Strowman set to challenge Rollins for the Universal Championship at Clash of Champions on September 15, a WWE commercial is advertising a title match between Rollins and Wyatt at a live event in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on September 21.

As always, cards are subject to change, but this advert suggests that Rollins will retain the Universal Championship against "The Monster Among Men" before going on to feud with Wyatt (as "The Fiend") at live events in the build-up to Hell In A Cell.

What’s next for Seth Rollins & Braun Strowman?

The final episode of Raw before Clash of Champions takes place at Madison Square Garden on September 9.

WWE has already announced that “Stone Cold” Steve Austin will feature on the show to moderate a Universal Championship contract signing between Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman.

The Raw Tag Team Champions were supposed to sign contracts for their match on the most recent episode of Raw, but the segment was interrupted by United States Champion AJ Styles and his fellow O.C. members, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Given that Bray Wyatt’s “Fiend” has been targeting Hall of Famers over the last few months, including Kurt Angle, Mick Foley and Jerry Lawler, the inclusion of Austin in the upcoming segment has led to speculation that Wyatt could attack him to add another Hall of Famer to his list of victims.

