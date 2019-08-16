WWE News: Bray Wyatt sends a stern message to Vince McMahon

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 128 // 16 Aug 2019, 03:22 IST

The Fiend tweeted at Mr McMahon

The Fiend has quickly become arguably the most exciting thing about WWE in recent weeks, particularly with an incredible SummerSlam showing with an entrance that gave some incredible nods to the previous Bray Wyatt character.

Just today, WWE Games announced that The Fiend will be a playable character in WWE 2K20, as Bray Wyatt headlines the new pre-order bonus named WWE 2K20 Originals: Bump in the Night.

But that doesn't seem like enough for The Fiend.

Wyatt has now tweeted his reaction to the announcement, calling dibs on the cover for WWE 2K21 and even tagging Vince McMahon in the stern message on Twitter.

What did Bray Wyatt say to Vince McMahon?

While the message at face value seems innocent enough, that's the beauty of this Jekyll and Hyde-esque character, as the devil emoji at the end of the message ingeniously hinted that this wasn't simply a request, but the tagging of Mr McMahon turns the request into somewhat of a threat.

The way things are going for The Fiend, too, you can't really argue - and even if you could, well, you probably wouldn't...

What is the Bump in the Night DLC?

The 2K20 DLC is part of the Origins pack, each of which costs $14.99 as an add-on, but this one comes free when you pre-order the game from selected outlets. The Fiend's bundle features horror-themed Superstars, arenas, movies, weapons and new story modes!

There are a whole host of horror goodies! The Fiend is joined by a familiar face

Now, the Fiend is obviously the standout name when it comes to additional characters, but the Demon King Finn Balor and The Swampfather join him, as do FrankenStrowman, “Unleashed Apex Predator” Randy Orton, “Fed-Up” Sheamus, and mystery versions of WWE Superstars (aside from “Survivor” Mandy Rose and “Twisted” Nikki Cross) with two new arenas being announced in the Wyatt Swamp Arena and the Cemetery Brawl Arena.

ALSO READ: How Bray Wyatt introduced us to the Fiend way back in 2015

Do you think Vince McMahon will grant Bray Wyatt his wish? If not, will there be repercussions? Let us know in the comments.