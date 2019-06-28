×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Bray Wyatt sends hilarious message to The Rock

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
621   //    28 Jun 2019, 07:58 IST

Wyatt and The Rock
Wyatt and The Rock

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt recently sent a message to WWE Legend, The Rock, via a tweet.

The wacky tweet saw Wyatt reflecting back on The Rock taking down The Wyatt Family at WrestleMania 32, and stated that he forgives The Rock for what he did.


In case you didn't know...


Although Bray Wyatt made a dominant debut when he defeated Kane at Summerslam 2013, he didn't impress much when it came to the Grandest Stage Of Them All.

Wyatt went on to lose two marquee matches to John Cena and The Undertaker at WrestleMania 30 and 31, respectively. He didn't compete at WrestleMania 32, but made an appearance in front of the white-hot crowd, when he and The Wyatt Family interrupted The Rock.

The Rock heaped praise on Wyatt, and the exchange led to The Brahma Bull taking on Erick Rowan in a singles encounter right there and then!

In the shortest match in WrestleMania history, The Rock defeated Rowan in six seconds. The Wyatt Family proceeded to circle The Great One, but couldn't lay a finger on him, as John Cena's music hit to a loud roar. The two WWE veterans made quick work of the villains as 100,000 fans cheered in unison.

Also read: 5 unfinished businesses Bray Wyatt needs to take care of


The heart of the matter

Wyatt has been reminiscing back on instances when he was wronged by WWE Superstars, and has forgiven them all in bizarre tweets.

More than three years after The Rock and Cena fended off The Wyatt Family at WrestleMania 32, The Eater Of Worlds has sent a message to The Rock.

Advertisement


What's next?

It's only a matter of time before Wyatt makes a physical appearance on Raw or SmackDown Live. It would be incredible to see his new persona face off against some of the top Superstars in WWE.

Tags:
WWE Raw The Wyatt Family The Rock Bray Wyatt
Advertisement
5 unfinished businesses Bray Wyatt needs to take care of
RELATED STORY
5 biggest WWE backstage secrets that Bray Wyatt revealed
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 3 things Bray Wyatt secretly told us through the Firefly Fun House- Shots fired at WrestleMania match?
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Hall of Famer has incredible booking idea for Bray Wyatt
RELATED STORY
Pro Wrestling Real Life Stories: Episode 5 - Bray Wyatt, The Undertaker, The Rock, Braun Strowman, voodoo, reality, fiction and "pain"
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 5 Things Bray Wyatt secretly told us through the death of Ramblin Rabbit 
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why the WWE gave Bray Wyatt a new gimmick 
RELATED STORY
4 Times that Bray Wyatt eerily predicted the WWE future and got it right
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Bray Wyatt's new gimmick might fail to deliver once he returns to the ring
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of WWE RAW- Bray Wyatt returns, Hilarious botches
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us