WWE News: Bray Wyatt sends hilarious message to The Rock

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 621 // 28 Jun 2019, 07:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Wyatt and The Rock

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt recently sent a message to WWE Legend, The Rock, via a tweet.

The wacky tweet saw Wyatt reflecting back on The Rock taking down The Wyatt Family at WrestleMania 32, and stated that he forgives The Rock for what he did.

In case you didn't know...

Although Bray Wyatt made a dominant debut when he defeated Kane at Summerslam 2013, he didn't impress much when it came to the Grandest Stage Of Them All.

Wyatt went on to lose two marquee matches to John Cena and The Undertaker at WrestleMania 30 and 31, respectively. He didn't compete at WrestleMania 32, but made an appearance in front of the white-hot crowd, when he and The Wyatt Family interrupted The Rock.

The Rock heaped praise on Wyatt, and the exchange led to The Brahma Bull taking on Erick Rowan in a singles encounter right there and then!

In the shortest match in WrestleMania history, The Rock defeated Rowan in six seconds. The Wyatt Family proceeded to circle The Great One, but couldn't lay a finger on him, as John Cena's music hit to a loud roar. The two WWE veterans made quick work of the villains as 100,000 fans cheered in unison.

Also read: 5 unfinished businesses Bray Wyatt needs to take care of

The heart of the matter

Wyatt has been reminiscing back on instances when he was wronged by WWE Superstars, and has forgiven them all in bizarre tweets.

More than three years after The Rock and Cena fended off The Wyatt Family at WrestleMania 32, The Eater Of Worlds has sent a message to The Rock.

Advertisement

Dear @TheRock



I wanted you to know I forgive you for exploiting my love for frozen pizza pockets in front of the worlds largest wrestling crowd. Through therapy and and The Muscle Man Dance™️, I’m all better now!



Ps. Jumanji was 🔥 — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) June 27, 2019

What's next?

It's only a matter of time before Wyatt makes a physical appearance on Raw or SmackDown Live. It would be incredible to see his new persona face off against some of the top Superstars in WWE.