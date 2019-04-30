WWE News: Bray Wyatt sends chilling, but hilarious, message to fellow WWE Superstar

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 214 // 30 Apr 2019, 21:52 IST

Bray Wyatt has spoken out!

What's the story?

Bray Wyatt finally made his long-awaited return to WWE TV last week - but in a way we've never seen before.

Wyatt's new controversial Firefly Fun House 'kids TV presenter' type gimmick may have completely divided the WWE Universe, but it doesn't look like going anywhere soon, and The Eater of Worlds' social media antics may just win him a few new followers after he targeted Randy Orton in his most recent message.

In case you didn't know...

Until last week, Bray Wyatt had been out of action since August, only appearing at Starrcade last year to face Baron Corbin. While there's been no live arena appearance from Wyatt as of yet, he now has a buzzard puppet, called Mercy, a ventriloquist doll named Abby the Witch, and now Rambling Rabbit in his backtage segment.

The heart of the matter

Last night, Bray Wyatt painted a picture in his Firefly Fun House segment, but it appears that he's painting more of a picture of what his character may be like going forward on Twitter with his recent aimed tweet at Randy Orton.

Wyatt hints at a reason why he's like he is now, blaming Randy Orton, and saying The Viper didn't apologise, but he forgives 'Randy Bo Banders' anyway.

A couple years ago @RandyOrton did some pretty bad stuff to me. He destroyed my temple, uncrowned me as The Champion of The World, caused my brother to abandon me and betrayed my trust.



Worst of all... he didn’t say he was sorry. 😞



BUT, I forgive you Randy Bo Banders!! pic.twitter.com/q5TF5b1BOR — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) April 30, 2019

What's next?

Well, we'll no doubt see Wyatt again next week - but was this tweet a hint at what we could see him do next? Or was Wyatt just having some fun at the expense of The Viper?

One thing that's for sure is that Wyatt's new gimmick is one of WWE's most exciting things to watch right now and, whether you love it or hate it, it's must-see TV.

What did you think of the tweet? Let us know in the comments section.