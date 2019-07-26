WWE News: Bray Wyatt sends wishes to Finn Balor on his birthday

Maybe things are okay with Wyatt and Balor?

What's the story?

Bray Wyatt returned to a WWE ring last week when he interrupted Finn Balor after the former Universal Champion just had a fight with Samoa Joe.

Wyatt has a dual personality now, and after attacking Balor last week, Wyatt send birthday wishes to Balor today on Twitter.

In case you didn't know . . .

The former leader of the Wyatt Family had been away from WWE since last Summer. In his time off, he crafted a new persona and received a reboot of sorts for his character. He debuted the Firefly Funhouse on the RAW after WrestleMania 35 and also introduced us to his alter-ego, the Fiend.

The heart of the matter

Balor and Wyatt had a match back at SummerSlam in 2017 where the former Intercontinental champion won in his "Demon" persona. They were going to have a rematch the following month, but Wyatt had to be taken out of action due to an ailment.

Wyatt returned to WWE programming on the episode of RAW immediately following WrestleMania 35, albeit not in the ring. He presented himself as a host of a children's show but one with many hidden layers.

It acted as somewhat of a source of therapy for Wyatt as he shed aspects of his past character weekly while also showing everyone that he had moved on from his former persona. But along with the new, happy-go-lucky show host came the alter-ego, the Fiend, whom Wyatt uses to solve any problems.

After months of airing vignettes, Wyatt finally popped up on the RAW following Extreme Rules. The arena went black little by little but then the lights blinked on and off to reveal Wyatt in the ring with Finn Balor in position for Sister Abigail. He hit the move on Balor and then left the arena in the dark while laughter permeated the arena.

Balor was interviewed this week in ring about the altercation. The former Universal Champion didn't have much of an explanation for what was going on between he and Wyatt.

He challenged Wyatt to a match at SummerSlam and through a live appearance from the Firefly Funhouse, Wyatt accepted the match on behalf of the Fiend. Wyatt had also attacked Mick Foley on RAW the preceding night. Acting as if nothing had happened, Wyatt offered up some birthday wishes for Balor today on social media.

What's next?

Wyatt is operating as if the two separate parts of his psyche act alone. Accepting the match for his alter-ego, however, suggests that he is in control of both personas. We'll have to wait until SummerSlam to see how things play out.