WWE News: Bray Wyatt set to appear on Miz TV next week on SmackDown

The Fiend

The newest addition to the SmackDown roster, Bray Wyatt, returned with his Firefly Fun House on this week's show of the Blue Brand. A couple of weeks ago on RAW, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins "burned it down" in an attempt to get rid of the Firefly Fun House but today's edition of the segment proved that the Fun House has survived.

Bray Wyatt will get the opportunity to discuss these incidents in detail next week on Friday Night SmackDown as he joins Miz TV as its special guest. Also, WWE announced two more must-see matches for next week's show.

Segments for next week's SmackDown

King Corbin has time and again showcased his displeasure towards Roman Reigns, but there seems to be more tension between the two after their confrontation on this week's show of the Blue Brand.

Corbin ambushed Reigns during the WWE Backstage show when he was putting over everyone on Team Hogan.

As a result, The Big Dog and Baron Corbin will get to settle their scores on the upcoming Friday Night SmackDown by battling each other in the main event.

The SmackDown Tag Team Championships will be on the line as The Revival defend against The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Big E on next week's episode. The New Day lost to Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler tonight but winning the Tag Titles will propel them back to the top of the Blue Brand's tag team division.

Bray Wyatt on MizTV

The highlight of next week's show has to be Bray Wyatt's presence on the Miz TV. Since, returning to WWE with the Firefly Fun House earlier this year, Bray Wyatt himself never showed up inside the ring. He only communicated with the WWE Universe via the Fun House while The Fiend dealt with the opponents inside the squared circle. Overall, it will be a first-time experience to witness Wyatt outside his Firefly Fun House.

However, before SmackDown, 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt needs to focus on The Architect as he faces Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Championship in a Falls Count Anywhere match at WWE Crown Jewel.

