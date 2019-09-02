WWE News: Reason why Bray Wyatt stopped talking to Braun Strowman backstage revealed

Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt.

It's safe to say that The Fiend has taken the WWE by storm. Bray Wyatt's twisted alter-ego is one of the best aspects of the product and you won't find many fans arguing against that notion.

Wyatt has worked incredibly hard to put forth a fresh and highly detailed gimmick but there was always a fear that it would have failed. Braun Strowman is one of those Superstars who shares the same opinion.

The Black Sheep of the Wyatt Family opened up about The Fiend on the Notsam Wrestling podcast and revealed that he was initially sceptical when he first saw Wyatt's new character.

He revealed that Wyatt stopped talking to him as he had was too deep into developing The Fiend avatar.

"Bray is one of my closest friends inside and outside of the business. It's great to have him back. He got in a pretty weird place for a while with what was going on character-wise, and he literally went into the drawing board and started from scratch.

We went for a while without even talking because he went so deep into this character; he shut himself out from the world. I remember watching the very first episode of the Firefly Funhouse and was thinking, 'What the hell is this? Bray, what are you doing?' But the more I watched, I couldn't turn away from it. It was so intriguing what he was doing, and then they brought 'The Fiend' out and I was like, 'Alright, it's unbelievable."

Braun Strowman praises Bray Wyatt, calls him the best promo guy in WWE

Strowman continued to talk about his close friend and had nothing but pleasant things to say about the former WWE Champion. He called Wyatt the 'best darn guy on the microphone' and felt that it would be tough to keep up with Wyatt if he's given a free rein to cut promos.

The Monster Among Men found it mind blowing that Bray came up with his character all on his own. He labelled Bray as a locker room leader and expressed his pleasure to have him back.

"It's good to have him back. Him and Jojo just had a son named Knash, and I've been lucky - Bray asked me to be the godfather. It's really cool, man. It's awesome to have him back to the live events so we can go back to the towns again.

He taught me the business. When I came in, that was it. I drove Bray around and he talked and taught me the business. He taught me how to book hotels, he taught me where to eat, how to do everything on the road, because I had no idea. I will forever be indebted to that man. He's my brother." H/t Credit: WrestlingInc

What's next for Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman?

Wyatt has already been advertised to face either Braun Strowman or Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship at Hell in a Cell, a report that has been backed by Dave Meltzer.

Hell in a Cell is scheduled to take place on October 6, 2019, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, but before that could happen, WWE has Clash of Champions slated for September 15th.

The winner of the Universal title match between Strowman and Rollins at Clash of Champions is expected to take on The Fiend at HIAC. To make matters more interesting, Strowman and Wyatt have already planted the seeds of a potential showdown on Twitter.

If the student has to teach the teacher then so be it!!!! He can get these hands like anybody else. #LetTheGamesBegin #MyDoorsOpenComeOnIn — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) August 28, 2019

Lol. Come teach me baby boy. I love you , I’ve never lost to Seth, and I don’t care if I die. Literally. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) August 28, 2019

This should be fun!

