WWE News: Bray Wyatt teases a potential alliance with NXT superstar

Bray Wyatt

What's the story?

Former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt is arguably the hottest topic in all of WWE right now after making his return on last week's edition of Raw, as The Fiend finally made his presence felt by attacking Finn Balor.

Wyatt has now taken to Twitter and has expressed his feelings of a potential alliance with NXT superstar Dexter Lumis.

In case you didn't know...

In April of 2019, Bray Wyatt made his return to WWE Television, sporting a different hairstyle, shorter beard, and a leaner physique, as the former leader of The Wyatt Family returned to television with a new gimmick portraying an eerie children's entertainer and hosting segments known as The Firefly Fun House.

Since the inception of his new gimmick, Wyatt has apologized to several WWE superstars on social media including The Shield and very recently sent out an apology to Fandango, as well.

The heart of the matter

NXT superstar Dexter Lumis, formerly known as Samuel Shaw in Impact Wrestling, signed with WWE in February of 2019 and on this past week's edition of NXT, Lumis competed in his debut match against Bronson Reed in a losing effort.

Earlier today, Twitter user @KennyCrabtree1 had an interesting proposition for Bray Wyatt, asking him if Lumis could start collecting victims for the former WWE Champion. Wyatt certainly had a very interesting response to the fan theory, as he replied the following:

✊🏻 — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) July 21, 2019

What's next?

With Bray Wyatt setting his sights on former Universal Champion, Finn Balor on this past week's episode of Raw, it will be interesting to note if the two men will collide at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view.

Nevertheless, the idea of pairing Bray Wyatt with Dexter Lumis is definitely a very fascinating idea and it will be interesting to note what the future holds for Wyatt in particular, as well.