WWE News: Bray Wyatt teases involvement with Roman Reigns on upcoming RAW

Gary Cassidy
OFFICIAL
News
713   //    06 Jul 2019, 02:40 IST

Bray Wyatt is yet to appear in person since his transformation
Bray Wyatt is yet to appear in person since his transformation

What's the story?

Earlier today, WWE has announced that Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre will take on Roman Reigns and a mystery partner on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

Well, it seems like one WWE Superstar eager to join forces with The Big Dog is his old arch-nemesis Bray Wyatt - who teased that he may just be that mystery partner.

In case you didn't know…

On this week's edition of Monday Night RAW, The Undertaker sent a warning to Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre prior to his tag team match against them with the man who defeated him at WrestleMania 33 - Roman Reigns - at Extreme Rules.

Well, earlier today, a match was made where Shane McMahon will choose Roman Reigns' partner for a match with himself and Drew McIntyre on this week's upcoming edition of RAW.

One added bit of spice is that, if Undertaker interferes in the match, the Deadman will be disqualified from the Extreme Rules match.

The heart of the matter

Bray Wyatt responded to WWE's tweet in the last half hour, with the cryptic message, "Remember" - seemingly teasing some kind of involvement in the match. Will that be as Roman Reigns' partner, or is Bray teasing something more - for Monday or for Extreme Rules?

What's next?

Well, we'll find out on Monday. Alongside this match, Seth Rollins will team with Becky Lynch to take on Andrade and Zelina Vega. With two never-before-seen matches already announced, this episode of Raw looks like one not to miss - particularly given the changes we witnessed on the red brand last week!

Are you excited for this match? Who do you think will partner Roman Reigns? Let us know in the comments section below.

Tags:
WWE Raw Roman Reigns Bray Wyatt
