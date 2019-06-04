WWE News: Bray Wyatt teases surprise reunion with former ally

Bray Wyatt has undergone a drastic transformation recently

What's the story?

Bray Wyatt’s 'Firefly Fun House' segments have been one of the major highlights of WWE programming over the last two months.

The former WWE champion is yet to make his in-ring return since the segments began airing in April, but he is already hinting at possibly reuniting with a former ally when he comes back.

In case you didn't know…

After his tag team run with Matt Hardy came to an end in August 2018, Bray Wyatt disappeared from WWE television and we have not seen him compete in a televised match since.

The Wyatt Family leader briefly returned at the Starrcast event in November 2018, defeating Baron Corbin in a short match, but the encounter did not make it onto the one-hour televised version of the show which aired on the WWE Network.

Following months of speculation regarding his WWE future and when he could potentially return, Wyatt appeared on our screens again on the episode of Raw after WrestleMania 35. However, instead of portraying his eerie “Eater of Worlds” gimmick, he returned as the host of a children’s television show – 'Firefly Fun House' – and promised that he has changed his ways.

Since then, Wyatt’s new joyful character has taken several dark turns, notably when he donned a creepy mask and referred to himself as “The Fiend”, while a puppet of Vince McMahon even featured on this week’s segment.

The heart of the matter

Matt Hardy, who held the Raw Tag Team Championship with Bray Wyatt for 79 days in 2018, tweeted after this week’s Raw that 'Firefly Fun House' is “the most creative, fun thing on WWE TV currently”.

.@WWEBrayWyatt’s #FireFlyFunHouse is the most creative, fun thing on @WWE TV currently. #RAW



Feel free to @ me..

I’M READY TO FIGHT. pic.twitter.com/j3ud7bcu6l — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 4, 2019

When a Twitter user suggested that “Broken Matt” and “Fun House Bray” join forces, Wyatt replied:

I love reunions!! — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) June 4, 2019

Also I miss @MATTHARDYBRAND and I don’t care who knows it🍇🍇 — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) June 4, 2019

...with arms wide open.. pic.twitter.com/6qCWEUiDlX — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 4, 2019

What's next?

Matt Hardy mentioned during an interview with Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta in 2018 that he and Bray Wyatt became great friends during their run together as The Deleters of Worlds, so perhaps we could see a reunion between the two men at some point in the future.

After all, Hardy is currently without a storyline after his SmackDown Tag Team Championship reign was cut short due to his brother Jeff suffering a knee injury.