WWE News: Bray Wyatt's wife speaks out about divorce

Bray Wyatt's wife has some choice words for the WWE Champion after their split.

What did Samatha have to say on Instagram?

What’s the story?

News broke out last week that Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) and his wife, Samantha Rotunda, would be getting a divorce because of Bray’s affair with WWE Announcer Jojo Offerman.

Samantha Rotunda took to social media to describe how the situation has affected her and her children.

Samantha poured her heart out on Instagram

In case you didn’t know...

Samantha and Wyatt met in college and married back when Wyatt was wrestling in the WWE’s developmental territory. The couple have two daughters, six and four years of age. Their relationship came to an end when the couple separated in March 2017.

The heart of the matter

Samantha took to Instagram to give her perspective on the divorce proceedings and tell people how the love she felt for her husband has been replaced with hatred. The separation of Samantha and Wyatt occurred in March 2017, but her post implies that Wyatt’s infidelity with Offerman may have been an ongoing issue since 2015 or 2016.

She went on to discuss how Wyatt’s selfish actions crushed her and that she hates Wyatt for hurting their family with his affair. She went into detail about how she was sticking by Wyatt before he became a WWE Superstar and that his affair was an affront to their wedding vows and their family.

Samantha’s message suggests that Wyatt let the limelight and the fame he achieved in WWE get to his head. Samantha ended her post informing Wyatt that the life they created together can never be fixed.

What’s next?

Wyatt and Offerman were spotted backstage together at Monday Night Raw, so it seems that he plans on moving forward with his relationship and moving on from his marriage with Samantha.

Wyatt has yet to comment publicly.

Author’s take

It's unfortunate to hear about the heartache Samantha has gone through in the wake of Wyatt’s affair. Hopefully, she can move on from her heartbreak soon.