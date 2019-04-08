×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Bret Hart and Dash Wilder meet for first time after Hall of Fame assault and infamous punch

Daniel Wood
FEATURED WRITER
News
2.56K   //    08 Apr 2019, 00:41 IST

Dash Wilder is a hero!
Dash Wilder is a hero!

What's the story?

Dash Wilder made headlines on Saturday when he was filmed landing a well-timed punch on the man who assaulted Bret Hart during the Hall of Fame ceremony and now both Hart and Wilder have been spotted together for the first time since their memorable night.

In case you didn't know...

Bret Hart and Natalya were in the middle of delivering their speech for the Hart Foundation's Hall of Fame induction when a stranger from the crowd ran into the ring and tackled Bret Hart to the ground. This prompted several WWE employees to immediately rush the ring and separate the two.

After the assailant had been removed from the ring by force, surrounded by a retinue of WWE wrestlers and security personnel, Dash Wilder took the opportunity to give the attacker a piece of his mind in the form of a well-placed punch.

The heart of the matter

Many have expected that Wilder would have received somewhat of a hero's welcome following the incident, with the Superstar receiving unanimous praise for his actions. His tag-team partner Scott Dawson even sneakily referenced it in a promo.

Wilder, then recently published a photo of himself and Dawson with a well looking Bret 'The Hitman' Hart in what was clearly a meeting spurred on by the events of the night before!

It transpired that the attacker had been arrested for stalking earlier this year, and revelations via a series of unhinged Twitter posts suggested that he had a grudge against WWE for booking the women in the main event of WrestleMania. The attacker has since been charged with two counts of assault.

What's next?

The Revival are set to take on Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins for the Raw Tag-Team Titles at WrestleMania, but if Wilder is going to be throwing around fists like the one he did last night, Ryder and Hawkins had better be worried!

Do you think the Hall of Fame should take place behind closed doors from now on? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Bret Hart Dash Wilder
Daniel Wood
FEATURED WRITER
Daniel Wood is a Cinema Manager, comic enthusiast and wrestling fan who has been writing all of his life. He promises never to use the term 'breaks the internet' unless something has literally broken the internet
WWE News: Dash Wilder knocks out Bret Hart's WrestleMania Hall of Fame Ceremony attacker [Watch]
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Bret Hart's Hall of Fame attacker allegedly charged with assault
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Natalya reacts to Bret Hart getting attacked at the WWE Hall of Fame
RELATED STORY
5 things we know about Bret Hart's assault incident at the WWE Hall of Fame 2019
RELATED STORY
4 Superstars who ran to Bret Hart's aid after he was assaulted during WWE's Hall of Fame show
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Bret Hart's attacker sent crazy Tweets to Vince McMahon and other WWE Superstars
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Identity of Bret Hart's attacker revealed
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE releases an official statement after the attack on Bret Hart 
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Final WWE Hall of Fame inductee revealed
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Hall of Famer talks about Nation of Domination getting inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us