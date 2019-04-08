WWE News: Bret Hart and Dash Wilder meet for first time after Hall of Fame assault and infamous punch

Dash Wilder is a hero!

What's the story?

Dash Wilder made headlines on Saturday when he was filmed landing a well-timed punch on the man who assaulted Bret Hart during the Hall of Fame ceremony and now both Hart and Wilder have been spotted together for the first time since their memorable night.

In case you didn't know...

Bret Hart and Natalya were in the middle of delivering their speech for the Hart Foundation's Hall of Fame induction when a stranger from the crowd ran into the ring and tackled Bret Hart to the ground. This prompted several WWE employees to immediately rush the ring and separate the two.

After the assailant had been removed from the ring by force, surrounded by a retinue of WWE wrestlers and security personnel, Dash Wilder took the opportunity to give the attacker a piece of his mind in the form of a well-placed punch.

The heart of the matter

Many have expected that Wilder would have received somewhat of a hero's welcome following the incident, with the Superstar receiving unanimous praise for his actions. His tag-team partner Scott Dawson even sneakily referenced it in a promo.

Wilder, then recently published a photo of himself and Dawson with a well looking Bret 'The Hitman' Hart in what was clearly a meeting spurred on by the events of the night before!

It transpired that the attacker had been arrested for stalking earlier this year, and revelations via a series of unhinged Twitter posts suggested that he had a grudge against WWE for booking the women in the main event of WrestleMania. The attacker has since been charged with two counts of assault.

What's next?

The Revival are set to take on Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins for the Raw Tag-Team Titles at WrestleMania, but if Wilder is going to be throwing around fists like the one he did last night, Ryder and Hawkins had better be worried!

Do you think the Hall of Fame should take place behind closed doors from now on? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

