WWE News: Bret Hart explains why Owen deserves to be in the WWE Hall of Fame

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.11K // 06 Jul 2018, 00:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Bret Hart opens up about why his brother isn't in the WWE Hall of Fame

What's the story?

Owen Hart is a legend in the eyes of the WWE Universe and finally, his brother Bret Hart has explained why he hasn't been given a place in the WWE Hall of Fame almost two decades after his death.

In case you didn't know...

Owen was the youngest of 12 siblings in the legendary Hart Family that has dominated the pro wrestling world throughout the past generation, but his life came to a shocking end back in 1999 when there was an equipment malfunction and the former Champion fell from the rafters of the arena into the ring at the Over The Edge pay-per-view in Kansas City, Missouri.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for the latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.

Mark Henry spent much of his speech as part of the Hall of Fame induction ceremony last year pleading for Owen's widow Martha to allow him to be honored by WWE by taking his place amongst the elite of the business, since she is the one who has been blocking all attempts WWE has made to immortalise the legend in recent years.

The heart of the matter

Bret Hart, a 2006 Hall of Fame inductee recently appeared on CBS's In Your Corner podcast where he talked about how much Owen deserved his place in the Hall of Fame and pulled no punches when talking about his widow, Martha.

"Owen was the nicest, kindest, most adored wrestlers for his kindness, like, he's not remembered for his high-flying, and he may be remembered for his practical jokes, but more importantly he is remembered for the kind of guy he was and being a real friend to people when they were struggling or got depressed and were bummed out about being away from their home all the time. Owen was one of those kind of guys where it was almost like magic where he could pick your spirits up and make you smile to get through the day. There are a lot of great wrestlers who haven't got their pat on the back at the Hall of Fame and it started bothering me to the point where I don't think I will go again to any of the ceremonies until they put in proper, deserving candidates."

Many fans blame Martha for not allowing Owen to be given the place he deserves in the Hall of Fame and even Bret himself commented on the issues Martha has caused over the years.

"Oh yeah, I think Martha, Owen's widow, is a very obtuse, square-headed person," I think she has done more to erase my brother Owen's memory than she ever did to remember him. I think it really bothers me that the fans that love Owen so much don't get a chance to remember him. You do these kind of things for the people that are here left to remember them."

What's next?

Bret went on to comment that he hopes WWE go against Martha's wishes and put Owen in the Hall of Fame, as well as stating that

"I don't think I will go again to any of the ceremonies until they put in proper, deserving candidates."

Hopefully, this will be the ultimatum that WWE needs in order to push them to give Owen his shot, along with many other stars who deserve their place amongst the elite of wrestling history.