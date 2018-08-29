WWE News: Bret Hart honored with First Nations community name

The Hitman during the ceremony at the Mount Royal University.

WWE Hall of Famer Bret 'Hitman' Hart has been honored with a Blackfoot name, by members of the First Nations, the indigenous community of Canada. Thank you to SEScoops for the scoop.

The First Nations community recognizes the indigenous people of Canada, and the struggles they have faced.

The Blackfoot people are members of the community located in British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan.

According to reports, Stampede Wrestling would often travel to areas of the community, even during harsh winters.

Bret was given the name Iyiikitapinna by the chief of the Blackfoot people, which means "courageous chief".

It might be too bold a name for me. It’s a huge honour for me ... growing up here all my life, being from Calgary, there’s a strong sensitivity to the struggles” of Indigenous people.”

The Hitman also spoke about his father Stu Hart, and his connection to the First Nations community.

“I feel like I’m here representing the whole family, and I know my father always had a really strong relationship with the First Nations community ... this day would have been special to him. There’s always been a warmth, friendship and kind of respect there.”

Bret was honored by the Siksika nation at a ceremony at the Mout Royal University, which awarded him an honorary degree two years ago.

During the ceremony, the chief compared the former WWF Champion to an ancient warrior called Iron Shield, who both shared a great amount of courage.

Bret also said that the name Iyiikitapinna would have a greater meaning to him than Hitman.

It's always good to have a story like this out there. Especially after a difficult few years following a cancer diagnosis, it's great to see Bret being celebrated in such a way.