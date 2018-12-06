×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Bret Hart posts an emotional tribute to The Dynamite Kid 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
212   //    06 Dec 2018, 20:49 IST

Bret Hart and Dynamite Kid became close friends throughout their career
Bret Hart and Dynamite Kid became close friends throughout their career

What's the story?

The Dynamite Kid sadly passed away yesterday on his 60th Birthday and has since left a hole in the Professional Wrestling world.

In case you didn't know...

Bret Hart and Dynamite Kid had a number of altercations over the years as The Hart Foundation battled The British Bulldogs, which allowed him to come close to legend throughout his career.

Dynamite Kid's impact on the professional wrestling world will continue long after his death since his technical skills have inspired the next generation. Dynamite Kid retired from the business back in 1996 and suffered a stroke in 2013 which confined him to a wheelchair.

The star struggled in later life with many of the injuries that he had sustained throughout his in-ring career. Kid was even part of a concussion lawsuit against WWE back in 2015, which showed that he had struggled with life after WWE because of how hard-hitting wrestling was in the early years.

The heart of the matter

Dynamite Kid is someone who has divided opinion throughout the past few decades, but it appears that one man who is firmly on his side is Bret Hart. The WWE Hall of Famer recently shared an emotional post on Instagram where he thanked Dynamite Kid for the impact he had on his career.

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram

There are people in life that have a ripple effect both professionally and personally. Tom “Dynamite Kid” Billington was one of those people.  The second professional wrestling match of my career was against Dynamite. I benefited from his greatness and through our matches in Stampede, WWE, and everywhere in-between, I became a better wrestler because of him. Dynamite truly was the best wrestler ever, pound-for-pound. Tom was family, my brother-in-law, and we were very close. In many ways I felt like one of the few people who truly knew him, both the good and the bad. I saw Tom one final time this past June in England and I can only hope he is finally at peace. My thoughts are with his children Browyne, Marek, and Amaris, and the entire Billington family.

A post shared by Bret (@brethitmanhart) on

Kid and Hart battled numerous times in Stampede Wrestling and it appears that Hart learned a lot from being in the ring with Dynamite Kid. Hart and Kid were much closer than just friends, as he points out in the post, they were family and he was able to see him a few months ago ahead of his 60th Birthday.

Once again, everyone here at Sportskeeda passes on their condolences to the entire Billington family at this sad time.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Bret Hart Dynamite Kid
Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
WWE News: Dynamite Kid Passes Away at Age 60
RELATED STORY
Remembering Dynamite Kid and The British Bulldogs at...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Bret Hart Reacts To Ronda Rousey Using Hart...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Chris Jericho comments on the passing of...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Wrestling world reacts to death of 'Dynamite...
RELATED STORY
The 5 Most Emotional Episodes of Raw in WWE History
RELATED STORY
10 Most emotional moments in WWE history
RELATED STORY
5 Great WWE Stars Who Never Won The WWE Championship
RELATED STORY
The top 5 big guy-little guy tag teams in WWE history
RELATED STORY
10 Times Kayfabe Was Broken In WWE
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us