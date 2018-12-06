WWE News: Bret Hart posts an emotional tribute to The Dynamite Kid

Bret Hart and Dynamite Kid became close friends throughout their career

What's the story?

The Dynamite Kid sadly passed away yesterday on his 60th Birthday and has since left a hole in the Professional Wrestling world.

In case you didn't know...

Bret Hart and Dynamite Kid had a number of altercations over the years as The Hart Foundation battled The British Bulldogs, which allowed him to come close to legend throughout his career.

Dynamite Kid's impact on the professional wrestling world will continue long after his death since his technical skills have inspired the next generation. Dynamite Kid retired from the business back in 1996 and suffered a stroke in 2013 which confined him to a wheelchair.

The star struggled in later life with many of the injuries that he had sustained throughout his in-ring career. Kid was even part of a concussion lawsuit against WWE back in 2015, which showed that he had struggled with life after WWE because of how hard-hitting wrestling was in the early years.

The heart of the matter

Dynamite Kid is someone who has divided opinion throughout the past few decades, but it appears that one man who is firmly on his side is Bret Hart. The WWE Hall of Famer recently shared an emotional post on Instagram where he thanked Dynamite Kid for the impact he had on his career.

Kid and Hart battled numerous times in Stampede Wrestling and it appears that Hart learned a lot from being in the ring with Dynamite Kid. Hart and Kid were much closer than just friends, as he points out in the post, they were family and he was able to see him a few months ago ahead of his 60th Birthday.

Once again, everyone here at Sportskeeda passes on their condolences to the entire Billington family at this sad time.

