Ronda Rousey used the Hart Attack with Natalya last night on Raw

What's the story?

Last night's Monday Night Raw saw Natalya and Ronda Rousey team up to take on Alexa Bliss and Mickie James. Ronda Rousey looked good last night, as the two would go on to win their match with Ronda cranking on the Armbar on Mickie James.

However, during the course of the match was another moment which attracted the attention of WWE Hall of Famer, Bret 'The Hitman' Hart.

In case you didn't know...

Natalya is the only member of the Hart family to still be wrestling in the WWE, and as such in her matches there are often moments included to pay homage to her family. Natalya's father, Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart passed away last month following what appeared to be a seizure, continuing the bizarre series of tragedy haunting the Hart Family.

Since then the SmackDown Women's Division paid homage to the Hart Family, wearing pink in her honour.

One of the moves used by Jim Neidhart and Bret Hart as a finisher during their days as a tag team was the Hart Attack. Jim Neidhart held the opponent in the upright Spinebuster position, while Bret ran in and hit the jumping clothesline, effectively doubling as a Clothesline Spinebuster.

The heart of the matter

Last night's Raw saw another moment synonymous with the Hart Family legacy, as Natalya held Bliss in the Spinebuster position, while Ronda Rousey came in running, filling in for the spot before used by Bret Hart, to hit the Clothesline and laid out Alexa.

'The Hitman' noticed the moment and took to Twitter to react to it. He said that he felt 'very honored' that Ronda Rousey was paying homage to the Hart Foundation.

Very honored Ronda is paying homage to the Hart Foundation https://t.co/Gnq5IE72O6 — Bret Hart (@BretHart) September 11, 2018

Ronda replied by saying that she was speechless, and the honour was her's alone.

You can see the move here:

I’m missing my dad so much! Any chance I can pay homage to him in the ring,I will take! #HartAttack #Anvil #Raw

💕🖤🥋pic.twitter.com/WuDvPstL7p — Nattie (@NatbyNature) September 11, 2018

What's next?

Ronda Rousey is set to take on Alexa Bliss at Hell in a Cell this Sunday. Rousey also pays tribute to Rowdy Roddy Piper, who was a fan of her work, by taking the name, Rowdy Ronda Rousey.

