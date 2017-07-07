WWE News: Bret Hart reacts to the passing of his brother Smith Hart
A touching tribute from The Hitman...
What’s the story?
Bret Hart took to Instagram yesterday thanking everyone for their love and support on the sad demise of his older brother Smith. In 2016, doctors diagnosed Smith with bone and prostate cancer and determined the prostate cancer as terminal earlier this year.
Bret’s Instagram post can be found below...
I want to thank everyone for your messages of love and support over these last few days. It is with a heavy heart that I write my final goodbye to my eldest brother Smith. I know that the gates of heaven will open up and welcome one of the most unique and original characters ever. One can only stand in admiration at how Smith stayed truth to himself, always proudly dancing to his own tune. No one was more proud of being a Hart than Smith. He wore his name like a badge of honour. I believe that the Hart family is like being part of something that never leaves you, even if someday you find out you have to leave it. But I also believe that Smith is being embraced in the joyful arms of many loved ones gone before. Smith was ten stories deep. Sensitive, mischievous, hilariously coarse with a whip-smart sense of humour. He was a bottomless trove of imagination and potential and I think that anyone who knew him knows that there was always something very special about Smith. He was a boy that grew up in a crazy world filled with colourful characters and it shouldn't be a surprise that he would indeed grow up and become one of the most interesting and colourful characters I ever knew. He left us with his children, all with certain traits of his. Smith was a huge influence on me growing up. He changed my life in so many ways. He taught me how to draw and he was the first brother to ever team up with me in wrestling. Above all things, Smith taught me to laugh, right up until his final days. He'd light up the room with that classic "Smith humour" ("She's going to get the cattle prod."). He also spoke of his regrets with clear-headed honesty. Smith was a fighter. He had great strength and amazing courage right down to the bitter end. He proudly fought cancer until his dying breath and he was lovingly supported by every Hart in our family. He loved us, and all of us loved him so much. It could never have been very easy being the oldest of twelve kids. The enormous task of trying to fill my stern father's shoes may have been too challenging, or perhaps he simply didn't want or need it. Smith followed his dreams and although many didn't come true, he w
In case you didn’t know...
Smith Hart was the first of 12 children from his parents Stu and Helen. He would make his professional wrestling debut in 1973 for promotions such as Stampede Wrestling, the World Wrestling Council, and certain NWA territories.
The heart of the matter...
On his Instagram account, Bret said that Smith grew up in a world with colourful characters and because of that, it was no surprise that Smith would grow to become one of the most vibrant characters that Bret would know.
Bret would describe his late brother as “ten stories deep,” sensitive, mischievous, hilariously coarse with a whip-smart sense of humor. Bret believed that anyone who knew Smith realised that there was always something special about him.
Reactions...
There were many reactions from family members, friends, and wrestling acquaintances on Twitter. Take a look at some of them below:
Author’s take...
I didn’t know much about Smith Hart before, but reading Bret’s message was very touching and I thank Bret for sharing his personal thoughts on his older brother. I got to learn a little more about him upon his passing and in these testing times, our condolences go out to the entire Hart family.