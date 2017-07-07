WWE News: Bret Hart reacts to the passing of his brother Smith Hart

A touching tribute from The Hitman...

by Jeremy Bennett News 07 Jul 2017, 02:18 IST

Bret Hart with his older brother Smith

What’s the story?

Bret Hart took to Instagram yesterday thanking everyone for their love and support on the sad demise of his older brother Smith. In 2016, doctors diagnosed Smith with bone and prostate cancer and determined the prostate cancer as terminal earlier this year.

Bret’s Instagram post can be found below...

In case you didn’t know...

Smith Hart was the first of 12 children from his parents Stu and Helen. He would make his professional wrestling debut in 1973 for promotions such as Stampede Wrestling, the World Wrestling Council, and certain NWA territories.

The heart of the matter...

On his Instagram account, Bret said that Smith grew up in a world with colourful characters and because of that, it was no surprise that Smith would grow to become one of the most vibrant characters that Bret would know.

Bret would describe his late brother as “ten stories deep,” sensitive, mischievous, hilariously coarse with a whip-smart sense of humor. Bret believed that anyone who knew Smith realised that there was always something special about him.

Reactions...

There were many reactions from family members, friends, and wrestling acquaintances on Twitter. Take a look at some of them below:

A touching tribute @BretHart wrote in memory of my uncle Smith Hart. Thought I'd share. pic.twitter.com/fRvJAb1GT8 — Nattie (@NatbyNature) July 6, 2017

R.I.P. To my uncle Smith Hart pic.twitter.com/qufAGZ6uNX — Davey Boy Smith Jr. (@DBSmithjr) July 2, 2017

My condolences to the Hart family on the loss of Smith Hart.I enjoyed the few times I spent with him.He was a character. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) July 2, 2017

RIP Smith Hart. Had a few good conversations with him. Condolences to the entire Hart family. — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) July 2, 2017

Author’s take...

I didn’t know much about Smith Hart before, but reading Bret’s message was very touching and I thank Bret for sharing his personal thoughts on his older brother. I got to learn a little more about him upon his passing and in these testing times, our condolences go out to the entire Hart family.