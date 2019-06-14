×
WWE News: Bret Hart reveals possible reasons for his WWE Hall of Fame attack

Anirban Banerjee
OFFICIAL
News
474   //    14 Jun 2019, 21:22 IST

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart was assaulted by a fan
WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart was assaulted by a fan

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is one of the most well-respected members of the wrestling fraternity. He was one of the pioneers in WWE who made it common that not all wrestlers have to be beefed up and giants to get in the main event scene.

Bret Hart and Vince McMahon have never had the best of relationships -- well at least after the Montreal Screwjob. However, it appears that there are theories in place that Vince McMahon's influence might be indirectly responsible for Bret Hart being attacked.

In case you didn't know...

At WWE Hall of Fame 2019, there was a shock waiting for both the WWE Wrestlers and the WWE Universe.

This year saw Bret Hart inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Hart Foundation, alongside his late partner, Jim 'the Anvil' Neidhart who had tragically passed away the last year.

ALSO READ: Bret Hart: The Curse of the Hart Foundation

However, in the most blatant and disrespectful manner possible, a fan from the crowd attacked and took down Hart. The fan was dealt with by the many wrestlers who were there, but Hart had still been dropped.

The heart of the matter

While no reasons have been put forward as to why the fan attacked Bret Hart, Hart talked about a few theories in his interview with Sunday Night's Main Event.

He said that he had heard many theories, including one where it was said that he was a fan of Vince McMahon. However, there was a contradicting theory as well, with the man wanting to hurt Vince McMahon, and to do that he had attacked Hart so as to do harm to Vince McMahon indirectly.

"I heard various theories and things that were put forward," Hart said. "I heard he was a devoted fan of Vince's that he loved Vince McMahon and I've heard the other way around that he wanted to do harm to Vince and by doing harm to me was doing harm to Vince." - h/t Wrestling Inc
- Hart said he was not sure which of those theories were true, but he was not going to speculate any further.

What's next?

Bret Hart recently appeared at All Elite Wrestling to introduce their AEW World Heavyweight Championship. It remains to be seen if he appears for AEW again.

Any such assaults on wrestlers or performers in the ring are dealt with harshly by the WWE Universe, as was evident from the way that the man who attacked Hart was treated, his face almost unrecognizable after they were done with him.

Tags:
Bret Hart Vince McMahon
