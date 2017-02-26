WWE News: Bret Hart talks about meeting Donald Trump at WrestleMania 4 and 5

According to 'The Hitman', Trump was always nice and had a long memory.

Hart said that he has held Donald Trump in high regard

What’s the story?

Forbes recently caught up with legendary WWE superstar Bret Hart and he spoke to them about meeting current US President Donald Trump at WrestleMania 4 and 5 among a number of other things.

In case you didn’t know…

Trump has been involved in a long-term association with the WWE and has made several appearances for the world’s biggest wrestling promotion. While he was part of as many as six WrestleMania events, the businessman-turned-politician has also appeared on WWE’s flagship show, Raw. In fact, he even hosted the fourth and fifth editions of WrestleMania held at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The heart of the matter

During his conversation with Forbes, Hart said that Trump enjoyed the WrestleMania 4 battle royal and recalled how he was surprised to see that Bret didn’t get hurt even after taking a bump on the turnbuckle. ‘The Hitman’ revealed that he also clicked pictures with him, Jim Neidhart and his father Stu Hart. Here’s what he said:

“I do remember meeting 'The Donald.' He seemed to really enjoy the WrestleMania 4 battle royal. He watched me take a very hard front turnbuckle bump and it seemed to stun him that I wasn't seriously hurt. Backstage, Trump gave me a big smile and a handshake. A few minutes later, I asked him if he could pose with my dad, myself and the Anvil for a photo. He was very nice about it, even allowing us to take several shots. I liked him.”

Bret Hart added about how Donald Trump asked him backstage at WrestleMania 5 about how the picture from the previous year turned out and they clicked another one. ‘The Excellence of Execution’ praised Trump for having a long memory and claimed that he held him in high regard. Hart stated:

“The next year, when I met him again backstage, he asked how the photo from the year before had turned out. He offered to do another and so, yet again, we took a nice photo together. He was always nice and had a long memory. I held him in high regard.”

What next?

Considering the kind of relationship that Donald Trump has shared with the WWE, it may not come as a surprise if history is created at WrestleMania 33 with him becoming the first ever US President to appear at a WWE event.

Sportskeeda’s Take

A number of celebrities have been associated with the WWE over the years but very few have connected with the brand in the manner in which Donald Trump has.

