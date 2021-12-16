"It's better than a UFC fight" - Bret Hart makes a bold claim about iconic WWE match

In a recent interview with the Calgary Sun, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart stated that many who watch pro wrestling are not aware of who he is. The multi-time world champion also suggested a great way to familiarize people with his name.

Bret Hart and Stone Cold Steve Austin faced off in an in an old-school submission match back on March 23, 1997. The match resulted in a bloody Austin passing out when Hart locked the sharpshooter on him. The encounter is remembered as one of the greatest WrestleMania matches ever.

Bret Hart picked his WrestleMania 13 match against Stone Cold Steve Austin as the best to introduce himself. In the interview, Bret Hart explained that the match was even better than a UFC fight and what he did was better than any other superstar on the planet.

“There are people out there who have watched wrestling matches who don’t know who Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart is. They’ll say, ‘show me.’ Then you put on WrestleMania 13 with Steve Austin. It’s better than a UFC fight. It’s real, violent, and brutal as any kind of MMA match. There’s one thing you have to know is, nobody gets hurt in this match. They go back to the dressing room, hug each other, smile and shake hands and say ‘that was a great match.’ That’s what I did, and I think I did it better than anyone better on the planet,” Hart said.

Bret Hart gives his honest opinion on Hulk Hogan

During his interview with the Calgary Sun, Bret Hart stated that Hulk Hogan's in-ring skills were very limited as he did not have a vast array of moves.

Bret also named two shots that Hogan used to rely on during his matches.

"I think if you look back at wrestling when it was the Hulk Hogan show. He was six-foot-eight and a one-out-of-three wrestler. He didn't know a headlock from a headlamp. He didn't know very much. He knew how to do a clothesline and maybe a body slam. He was very limited," stated Bret Hart.

What do you think about Bret Hart? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

