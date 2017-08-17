WWE News: Brie Bella gives Daniel Bryan the green flag to wrestle outside WWE

Brie Bella just possibly confirmed Daniel Bryan's 2018 WWE departure

by Rohit Nath News 17 Aug 2017, 10:54 IST

Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella are parents of a 3-month old baby

What's the story?

Brie Bella was on the From The Top Rope podcast, where she finally revealed her true feelings about husband Daniel Bryan returning to the ring if WWE doesn't allow him to.

In case you didn't know...

Daniel Bryan retired in 2016 after being forced to by WWE. He was out of action from the first half of 2015 and has since been going through multiple examinations to get cleared by doctors to compete.

Bryan's WWE contract expires on 29th September 2018, so it seems almost certain at this point that he will not be renewing his contract as his role is limited to being the General Manager of SmackDown Live who doesn't get involved in any physical altercations.

Brie Bella has stated in the past that the biggest arguments that she's had with Bryan were about wanting to wrestle again. It's clear that as long he's under the WWE umbrella, he's never going to wrestle. This is because of multiple reasons, one of them being WWE's ongoing lawsuit with other past wrestlers regarding concussion related issues.

Also, WWE is very sensitive about concussions, so they likely don't want their hands dirty if Bryan is to face an injury of any sort.

The heart of the matter

On the podcast, Brie Bella revealed her stance on wanting Bryan to live his dreams and go wrestle if he is cleared by the doctors. She mentioned that they've done every kind of experiment possible for the brain, and have now found Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT).

HBOT is defined as “the use of high-pressure oxygen as a drug to treat basic pathophysiologic processes and their diseases”

Brie then said that if Bryan is cleared by doctors through HBOT, he is free to go and wrestle outside WWE(transcription courtesy Pro Wrestling Sheet):

I told Bryan, ‘You do have a daughter, so always remember that. But if the doctors finally give you the green light,’ I go, ‘Go! This is your dream and passion. You have one life to live and I will never hold you back.'

Because I love to wrestle, and I would hate if someone told me you can’t do it. And if WWE doesn’t allow it, then I said, ‘Go somewhere else. It’s all on you.’ Obviously he would love to be able to get back in that WWE ring, but I know for a fact my husband is going to find his way back to the ring. He honestly is.

This was the first time that Brie revealed that she's open to the idea of Bryan wrestling. Things can always change with their baby girl Birdie in their lives, but if Bryan is insistent on wrestling, then that's what is ultimately going to happen, even if it's over a year from now.

What's next?

Bryan will continue on as SmackDown Live General Manager and be under WWE contract until September 29th, 2018. There's no way WWE is letting him out of the contract.

Meanwhile, Bryan will likely be training to get back into the ring.

Author's Take

In WWE's defence, they do have a lot of factors and legitimate reasons for not letting Bryan wrestle. And don't forget that they are a publicly traded company and have a lot of people to answer to.

As for Bryan, it's been over 2 years since he's wrestled, and he's no doubt waiting to get back into the ring. If he still insists, then there is nothing that can be done about it. Bryan Danielson could be returning back to ROH or even NJPW. Those seem like the two most ideal options for The American Dragon.

