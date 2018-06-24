WWE News: Brie Bella opens up about balancing a WWE return along with wanting another child

Brie and Nikki Bella could be making a return to the company in the near future

What's the story?

Brie Bella has been hinting that she could make a WWE return for the past few months, but the former Divas Champion also wants to have another child.

In case you didn't know...

Bella retired from WWE back at WrestleMania 32, before she later announced that she was pregnant and gave birth to her first child with husband Daniel Bryan last year. The Total Divas star was then able to return to WWE at the Royal Rumble back in January, where she was part of the first ever Women's Royal Rumble.

Brie and her sister Nikki haven't been seen since their involvement in the Rumble match, but have hinted online numerous times that they would be open to a return so that they could both be part of the current Women's Revolution.

The heart of the matter

Bella recently spoke to TV Insider about how she's balancing the decision between her husband wanting another child and her desire to return to the ring.

"My husband really wants us to get pregnant again. I tell him that in my heart I just really want to come back to have a main story. Whether it's a month long or two months, six months. I would love that. I think about how much work one kid is. Bringing another in, I can't imagine. My sister and I are really pushing hard. We would both love to, especially since the last couple of years it was Nikki was there or I was there.

The Bella Twins have seemingly hinted about a return to face The IIconics who have been rising stars on SmackDown Live in recent months and Brie herself has stated that she would love to face the Australian duo in a main story on the brand.

"The Bella Twins really haven't had a run since the 'Divas Revolution.' There are great teams like the IIconics. We would love to go against them. Even if I had a one-off, I'd love to wrestle Asuka [or] Alexa Bliss. There are so many girls I would wrestle. Even with the Mixed Match Challenge. I was like, 'Bryan, we should do it if it came back. Wouldn't it be amazing?' I'm hoping. I told him to give me until next summer. Let me see if I can do something before then. If the boss doesn't want us back by next summer, we can start trying for babies."

What's next?

It is unknown how the women of WWE will make history next month at Extreme Rules, but it will be interesting to see what matches are announced for the show. A return for the Bella Twins hasn't yet been hinted by WWE, which means that it's unlikely to be happening any time soon.

