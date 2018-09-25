WWE News: Brie Bella reacts for causing apparent injury to Liv Morgan

The injury came out of nowhere

What's the story?

Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw saw Brie Bella team up with her sister, Nikki Bella and Natalya to take on the Riott Squad. During the six-woman tag team match, there was a point when Brie Bella was hitting Liv with the 'Yes Kicks' made famous by her husband, Daniel Bryan. She accidentally hit Liv across the face with one of her kicks, knocking her out.

Well that's a concussion pic.twitter.com/bAU7AJKSYG — The Brass Ring (@TheBrassRing1) September 25, 2018

Since then, Brie Bella took to Twitter and has reacted to the moment.

In case you didn't know...

Brie Bella's in-ring form has been anything but on the best level of late, with her botch on Raw a couple of weeks back, where she dove out of the ring with two Suicide Dives in a row, messing up both spots.

The moment where she hit Liv was obviously not on purpose, as Liv tucked her chin when she should not have. However, it should also be said, that Brie's fast kicks did not give Liv a chance to make the change when it was needed, and she ended up kicking her in the face not once, but twice!

The heart of the matter

After being hit on the face, Liv was knocked out, and Brie dragged her to her corner, to allow one of her partners to tag into the ring. Liv was so out of it, that she could not even make the tag, and Ruby had to tag herself in.

Later, it was said by the commentators, that she had been taken to the back for treatment, whereas in reality, she was at ringside receiving treatment.

With everyone worried about Liv's condition, Brie Bella took to Twitter to address what had happened.

Every match on #Raw is an opportunity for us to entertain our fans. Our intentions as @WWE Superstars is to win the match, never injure our opponents. Thinking about @YaOnlyLivvOnce tonight. ❤️ -B — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) September 25, 2018

She said that she was on Raw to entertain the fans, and not for once did she mean to injure her opponent. She ended by saying that she was thinking of Liv Morgan.

What's next?

There is no update as of yet regarding Liv Morgan's condition. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for any updates!

