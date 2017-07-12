WWE News: Brock Lesnar advertised for another SmackDown Live Event

The Beast Incarnate is going to Hawaii.

by Sean Blake News 12 Jul 2017, 11:27 IST

Lesnar is expected to defend his championship at the event

What’s the story?

It has been announced by the Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii (via promotional mailing list) that Brock Lesnar will be appearing at the SmackDown brand WWE Live Event that is scheduled to be taking place there on September 13th, 2017. This will mark the fourth SmackDown brand show that he has worked this year.

In case you didn’t know...

Brock Lesnar is the current WWE Universal Champion and is involved in a feud with Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe, and soon Braun Strowman, over the championship. The four are all supposed to face off against one another at SummerSlam as reported by our own Billi Bhatti. The event is set to take place on August 20th. Lesnar will then be appearing at the No Mercy pay-per-view scheduled to occur on September 24th, indicating that he will retain at SummerSlam.

The heart of the matter

Despite being a past occurrence, it still comes as a surprise that Brock Lesnar is being advertised for this particular live event because it is exclusive to SmackDown. There have not been any matches announced yet, and aside from Brock Lesnar, appearances from AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Dolph Ziggler, The New Day, The Usos, Naomi, Charlotte, and Becky Lynch are scheduled for the event.

What’s next?

The event will be taking place on September 13th at the Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii and tickets will go on sale this Saturday at 10 AM local time.

Author’s take

The fans that will be attending the show will be in for a real treat, as the superstars of SmackDown always put on action-packed live shows and Brock Lesnar is one of WWE’s biggest draws and only wrestles so many times in one calendar year.

Any appearance that he makes on any live event regardless of the show, it’s exclusive to provides a big interest boost and has an excellent chance of selling the arena out, and this show should be no different.

