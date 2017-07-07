WWE News: Brock Lesnar advertised for No Mercy PPV

It appears as though The Beast Incarnate will continue to wreak havoc on WWE after SummerSlam.

by Sean Blake 07 Jul 2017

Brock Lesnar is one of WWE’s biggest attractions, and having him around, especially now, is vital.

What’s the story?

According to WWE.com and the arena website, Brock Lesnar is being advertised for No Mercy, a Raw exclusive pay per view that is scheduled to take place on September 24th at the world renowned Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

In case you didn’t know...

No Mercy was previously retired by WWE from 2009 to 2015, returning just last year as a SmackDown exclusive pay per view, which featured a WWE Championship match involving AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose, and John Cena.

This year’s No Mercy also marks the first appearance from Brock Lesnar at the event since 2003, in which he retained the WWE Championship in a Biker Chain Match against The Undertaker.

Brock also headlined No Mercy in 2002, competing in a Hell in a Cell match with The Deadman in what was one of WWE’s best matches from that year.

The heart of the matter

It is currently unknown who will be facing off with Brock at the show. However, it is likely that the Beast Incarnate will retain his title and defend it at the Staples Center. That leaves the door open for the likes of Bray Wyatt, Seth Rollins and Finn Balor to have a match with Lesnar before he drops the belt to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34.

What’s next?

No Mercy will take place on September 24, 2017, and there is plenty of time for WWE to pick a Superstar to challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship.

Author’s take

WWE has competition in the form of Monday Night Football for much of the fall and going into the early winter, and having Brock around for a while would greatly benefit WWE during an otherwise difficult time for the company.

