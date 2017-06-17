WWE News: Brock Lesnar advertised for a surprising episode of Raw

Lesnar is being advertised by the WWE for an appearance on the 28th August edition of Monday Night RAW.

Lesnar is staying with the WWE for now

What’s the story?

WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar is currently being advertised locally for an appearance on the 28th August edition of Raw in Memphis, Tennessee, as per a report by 411Mania. The 28th August 2017 edition of Raw will be a week after Summerslam, which is set to take place on 20th August 2017 in Brooklyn, New York.

In case you didn’t know...

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is currently wrestling for the Raw brand, where he is embroiled in a feud with Samoa Joe. The two are set to face off against each other at WWE’s Raw-exclusive Great Balls of Fire Pay Per View which is taking place on 9th July 2017.

The heart of the matter

It has been learned that WWE is advertising Brock Lesnar’s appearance on the 28th August 2017 edition of Monday Night Raw. This edition of Raw will be the one after the immediate post-SummerSlam episode, which will be taking place on 21st August in Brooklyn, New York. The Beast Incarnate will reportedly face one of Finn Balor or Braun Strowman at SummerSlam.

Other Superstars that are being advertised for the Memphis event include Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, Samoa Joe and Seth Rollins.

What’s next?

WWE’s Great Balls of Fire Pay Per View takes place on 9th July 2017 and will feature a singles match between Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe for the WWE Universal Championship.

SummerSlam will be taking place on 20th August 2017 in Brooklyn, New York and the aforementioned Memphis Raw will be taking place on 28th August 2017 at the FedExForum. Tickets for the event are already on sale at Ticketmaster.

Author’s take

Brock Lesnar continuing his tenure with the WWE is good news for everyone except his opponents. Lesnar is one of the best that the WWE has to offer in terms of larger than life characters and him being on Raw certainly does a lot to not only elevate the prestige of the WWE Universal Championship but also of WWE as a whole.

