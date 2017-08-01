WWE News: Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman threaten to leave WWE

Could the Beast Incarnate be out the door sooner than fans thought?

Paul Heyman issued a threat soon after RAW kicked off

What’s the story?

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman showed up on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw and made a bold claim.

Heyman stated that Lesnar would leave the WWE if he lost the Universal Championship, but that Lesnar losing the title would never happen.

In case you didn’t know...

Lesnar’s has been involved in leaving WWE storylines before. In 2012, he broke Triple H’s arm the night after Extreme Rules and was “fired” from the WWE. A few months later heading into SummerSlam 2012, he was reinstated.

However, he "left" the WWE after defeating Triple H at the event.

Since that time, Lesnar has only been suspended or onone of his breaks when he’s absent from WWE programming.

The heart of the matter

Heyman and Lesnar came out at the start of the show and confronted General Manager Kurt Angle about the decision to book Lesnar in a Fatal 4-Way as opposed to a one-on-one match.

This led Heyman to say that Lesnar and he are done with WWE if Lesnar were to lose the match at SummerSlam.

This storyline seems to be playing up the fact that Lesnar has been called out by UFC’s Jon Jones and that he’s attempting to re-enter the USADA testing pool to serve the rest of his suspension out to be cleared to compete.

What’s next?

With such a bold statement on WWE programming, this statement from Heyman may have been used to add intrigue to the Fatal 4-Way at SummerSlam for the Universal Championship.

Lesnar was originally planned to hold the belt until WrestleMania 34, so a victory at SummerSlam could confirm this theory.

On the other hand, there is a very likely scenario that this will be similar to past “leaving WWE” scenarios and Lesnar will be back for the company’s next big program.

Author’s Take

Lesnar leaving WWE sooner than 2018 seems like a stretch, so it’s safe to assume that line was said for storyline purposes.