WWE News: Brock Lesnar cashes in at Extreme Rules 2019 main event

Brock Lesnar

What's the story?

At WWE Extreme Rules, everything was going well for Seth Rollins. He had managed to avenge Becky Lynch being hit with an End of Days by Baron Corbin. He had hit Corbin with several Kendo Stick shots and chair shots, as well as three Stomps before pinning him to win the match.

However, things did not end well for him. When the match came to an end, the music of Brock Lesnar sounded as he attacked Rollins. He hit him with two German Suplexes while Paul Heyman cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase. Lesnar then hit Rollins with an F5 to pin him and become the new WWE Universal Champion.

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar is not a man the fans are fond of and for good reason. He was the longest-ever WWE Universal Champion and in all that time, spent most of it off-television in his own home. He was not popular, but he was hovering in the background ever since he won the WWE Money in the Bank briefcase at the PPV.

For the longest time he threatened to cash-in on Rollins or Kofi, but never actually did the deed. Until now.

The heart of the matter

When Brock came out, Seth was tired. He had been in a gruelling contest and he was drained both physically and emotionally. There was no way for him to fight back and he could not.

Lesnar defeated him to win the WWE Universal Championship and become the new Champion. He is now a three-time Champion, the only person to hold the Championship more than once.

What's next?

The WWE Extreme Rules 2019 show was immense in every sense. It was an amazing showcase by WWE of their talent. However, the ending left the fans completely deflated.

It appears that WWE has something large planned for WWE SummerSlam. However, what it is, we will have to wait and see.