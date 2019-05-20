WWE News: Brock Lesnar injures WWE cameraman at Money In The Bank (Video)

Brock Lesnar's carelessness took out a WWE cameraman

What's the story?

Brock Lesnar's return saw him not only inuring Ali, as we reported earlier but also a WWE cameraman who was injured by a careless Lesnar during the latter's entrance.

In case you didn't know...

WWE Money In The Bank saw Brock Lesnar make a shocking return at the end of the PPV during the men's MITB ladder match. Lesnar tossed Ali off the ladder to claim the Money In The Bank briefcase for himself. Lesnar ended up replacing Sami Zayn who was taken out of the match.

The heart of the matter

Brock Lesnar's return at WWE Money In The Bank saw him run out at the last minute during the men's Money In The Bank ladder match to win the briefcase. Brock's return also showed carelessness on his part with Lesnar reportedly busting Ali open, which was not caught on camera.

What was caught on camera though was Lesnar injuring a WWE cameraman during his entrance. As Lesnar ran down the ramp, he shoved the ladder placed there which fell on a couple of WWE cameramen who were at ringside. Check out the moment below:

We also have a photo of the cameraman hurt during Brock Lesnar's entrance thanks to Twitter user @VincentMichaels. You can check it out below:

Brock Lesnar injured a WWE cameraman at Money In The Bank - Courtesy @VincentMichaels

What's next?

Brock Lesnar's next appearance could be tonight on WWE RAW. We know for a fact that his next match will come next month at WWE Super Showdown in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

That match could be for the WWE Universal Championship but we don't know that for sure at this point.