WWE News: Three huge returns announced for first WWE RAW of 2019 (Spoilers)

Lesnar, Cena, and Strowman will be back soon

What's the story?

2018 is almost in the rearview mirror as we look ahead to the promise and the possibilities of 2019. After sagging ratings in the last few weeks of 2018, WWE will be looking to begin 2019 with a bang.

Things look good so far as WWE announced three massive returns on last night's RAW tapings in Detroit, Michigan. The first episode of Monday Night RAW for 2019 definitely looks stacked at this point. It will be interesting to see if WWE make further announcement in the coming days.

In case you didn't know...

WWE's ratings for RAW has been on a downward trajectory for the last quarter of 2018. This led to Vince McMahon himself returning to RAW a couple of weeks ago and promising to shake things up.

Vince McMahon announced that the McMahon family would be personally in-charge of RAW and SmackDown going forward and we also learnt that there would be no more "middle managers" any time soon. Vince also promised to give fans what they wanted - more fresh match ups and more fresh faces - on the main roster. This was followed by the announcement of 6 fresh NXT call-ups.

The heart of the matter

At last night's WWE RAW tapings in Detroit, WWE also announced that Brock Lesnar, John Cena and Braun Strowman would all be returning to RAW on the first episode of WWE's flagship show of 2019.

The announcement regarding Cena's return was made by Vince McMahon himself on the Christmas Eve episode of RAW. Strowman has been healing since undergoing elbow surgery and is finally close to being back to full fitness.

What's next?

Brock Lesnar, John Cena and Braun Strowman will be back on the 7th January episode of WWE RAW.

