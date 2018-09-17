Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Brock Lesnar returns to crash the Hell in a Cell 2018 main event

Daniel Wood
ANALYST
News
2.41K   //    17 Sep 2018, 08:39 IST

Brock Lesnar is back!
What's the story?

During the chaotic Hell in a Cell 2018 main event match between Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns for the Universal Title, 'The Beast Incarnate' returned, broke into the cage and destroyed both Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman to derail the match.

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar is the former Universal Champion after losing the title at SummerSlam in a match against Roman Reigns. He lost the title in dodgy circumstances when Strowman was ringside to cash in his Money in the Bank Briefcase, which distracted Lesnar, allowing Reigns to hit a Spear and pick up the win.

Following the SummerSlam match, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman entered into a bitter rivalry that also dragged Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre into the fold and ended in chaos at Hell in a Cell

The heart of the matter

The Hell in a Cell match was full of shocks, first Reigns put Strowman through a table with a Spear, then Rollins and Ziggler fell off of the side of the cage and through the announce tables and then, the biggest shock of all, Brock Lesnar returned.

Admittedly we had reported that he was backstage earlier in the night but Lesnar's return was extremely unexpected, with the live crowd going wild over Lesnar and his advocate Heyman marching down the entrance ramp.

Lesnar then smashed his way into the Hell in a Cell cage, demolished Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman and then left. Classic Lesnar.

What's next?

What's that smell? It smells like a massive Triple Threat taking place at Tables, Ladders and Chairs, WWE's next big pay-per-view? Or Super Show-Down. I honestly cannot wait until Strowman, Reigns and Lesnar tear each other apart in a three-way match for the Universal Title. Bravo WWE

Are you guys happy that Brock Lesnar is back? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

Daniel Wood
ANALYST
Daniel Wood is a Cinema Manager, comic enthusiast and wrestling fan who has been writing all of his life.
