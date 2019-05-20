WWE News: Former Universal champion wins Money in the Bank ladder match in shocking finish

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.89K // 20 May 2019, 08:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

We had an incredible end to Money in the Bank

This year's men's Money in the Bank ladder match was possibly one of the best in years. Many are even calling it the best match of the year... if only the finish ended differently.

During Money in the Bank, we learnt that someone had attacked Sami Zayn, who was one of the eight competitors in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match, alongside Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, Ali, Finn Bálor, Andrade and Randy Orton.

Zayn could not make it to the ring for the match, and the seven Superstars competed in the match where there was carnage everywhere, bodies flying through ladders and announce tables.

We also saw Baron Corbin turn on Drew McIntyre, as it was every man for himself. With bodies strewn all around after an incredible match, the music of former Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar, hit, and The Beast made his way to the ring, pushed away Ali, and climbed up the ladder to take the briefcase, and the Money in the Bank contract.

Brock Lesnar was the eight and final competitior in the Money in the Bank ladder match, taking Sami Zayn's spot in the match, and winning it.

Now, Lesnar will have the option to choose the champion he would like to face - a rematch against Seth Rollins for the Universal title, or Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship.

The Beast's last WWE appearance was at WrestleMania 35, where he was defeated swiftly by Seth Rollins, losing the Universal title. Lesnar's return to WWE television has happened after it was revealed that he will no longer compete in the UFC as UFC President Dana White announced that Lesnar has retired from MMA.

Lesnar will be a part of next month's Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia.