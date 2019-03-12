WWE News: Brock Lesnar's next appearance revealed

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST News 954 // 12 Mar 2019, 06:28 IST

The Universal Champion is coming back with destruction on his mind

What's the story?

The Beast Incarnate is unhappy. And when he's angry, he brings destruction. That's what Paul Heyman promised when he announced that Brock Lesnar would be returning to Monday Night Raw next week.

In case you didn't know...

On Monday Night Raw, Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins faced off in a verbal battle ahead of Rollins' WrestleMania match against Brock Lesnar. Rollins claimed that Lesnar has serious issues when he takes on guys of his stature, and he believes that he has the ability to slay The Beast.

Heyman responded by showing a highlight package of Lesnar. Afterward, he reminded Rollins and the rest of the WWE Universe that there was a difference between his struggles against Finn Balor, Daniel Bryan, and AJ Styles and his conquering brawls against Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe... timing.

Heyman claimed that Lesnar is able to run through anyone as long as he has time to prepare. Bryan, Styles, and Balor were surprise opponents, giving Lesnar less time than normal to get ready. After Seth Rollins was attacked by Shelton Benjamin, Heyman sat down with the commentary team during the match, where he received an interesting phone call on air.

The heart of the matter

During the match between Seth Rollins and Shelton Benjamin, Paul Heyman was called by Brock Lesnar. Lesnar told Heyman that he was furious with the disrespect shown by the commentary team, Rollins, and even the production staff that put together the highlight package. Therefore, the Universal Champion will return to Raw next week.

What's next?

According to Heyman, Lesnar is upset, and there's nothing more dangerous than an angry Beast. Expect carnage next week, as he'll look to remind everyone on Raw and in the WWE Universe exactly who he is and why he should be feared.

