WWE News: Brock Lesnar's place in the Universal title picture after SummerSlam revealed

Daniel Wood FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 2.07K // 13 Aug 2019, 01:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Brock Lesnar lost the title at SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam 2019 provided one of the biggest shocks to happen in WWE for quite some time when an injured Seth Rollins dethroned Universal Champion Brock Lesnar clean in the middle of the ring to regain the title he lost.

Now, a tweet from Paul Heyman has indicated what Brock Lesnar's next move in the WWE will be as he took to social media to complain about some news he'd just received.

My client #BrockLesnar and I have been apprised "no rematch will be granted" against WWE's Universal Heavyweight Champion #SethRollins!!! We find this decision to be arbitrary and patently unfair! — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) August 12, 2019

Brock Lesnar won't be getting an automatic rematch

The automatic rematch clause was supposedly done away with back when the McMahon's made their big announcement that things were going to change and they were now listening to the fans. However, there have been several title rematches since then.

Nevertheless it seems that 'The Beast Incarnate' Brock Lesnar won't be getting a rematch for the Universal Title against Seth Rollins.

How did Brock Lesnar win the Universal Title?

Brock Lesnar made a shock return during this year's Money in the Bank PPV to push Mustafa Ali off of the ladder during the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match and claim the briefcase for himself.

After week's of tormenting Seth Rollins 'The Beast Incarnate' cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase at Extreme Rules during Rollins' mixed gender tag-team main event with Becky Lynch against Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans.

Advertisement

Lesnar would only hold the title for four weeks though before losing it at SummerSlam.

What's next for Brock Lesnar?

This could be a great thing for WWE and Brock Lesnar as it now means that Lesnar is free to get into feuds without the title being involved.

My guess is that we'll finally get that proper Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar singles match that has been teased and teased and teased but never quite happened. The closest we got was at Crown Jewel but Baron Corbin interfered on Lesnar's behalf.

What's next for Seth Rollins and the Universal Title?

Sportskeeda's very own Tom Colohue has tweeted that Rollins' next opponent will be 'The Scottish Psychopath' Drew McIntyre. This is on the heels of reports that he wasn't the enforcer for Shane McMahon during his match against Kevin Owens 'to protect him'.

As much as I think McIntyre is a star, I really don't want to see another match between him and Rollins because I have seen enough iterations of Rollins/Ambrose/McIntyre/Ziggler wrestling each other to last a lifetime!

Who would you like to see challenge for the Universal Title next? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!