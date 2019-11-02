WWE News: Brock Lesnar sensationally quits SmackDown

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 02 Nov 2019, 06:05 IST

Brock Lesnar is heading to Raw!

Brock Lesnar made a surprise appearance on SmackDown just one night removed from his Crown Jewel title defense against Cain Velasquez and sensationally quit the brand in order to head over to RAW to exact revenge on Rey Mysterio.

Lesnar wasn't originally scheduled to appear on tonight's episode of SmackDown but given the recent issues that faced WWE's roster following their trip to The Middle East, The Beast Incarnate was drafted in to fill up some air time.

The Beast vs Rey Mysterio

Brock Lesnar was attacked by Rey Mysterio last night in Saudi Arabia after he was able to defeat Cain Velasquez and retain his WWE Championship. Mysterio wanted to avenge the attack that he witnessed a few weeks ago when Lesnar decided to set his sights on his son, which is why the former World Champion went after The Beast with a chair.

Lesnar isn't one to allow these things to slide and so he wanted Mysterio handed to him tonight on SmackDown but Vince McMahon apparently told him that Mysterio wasn't allowed on SmackDown because he's a RAW superstar. This then led to Lesnar quitting SmackDown and stating that he was heading over to RAW and would be there on Monday Night in Long Island.

This could be WWE's interesting way of taking a Championship back over to Monday Night RAW after The Fiend defeated Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel and now takes the Universal Championship to SmackDown.

RAW would have been without a World Championship but luckily it appears that Lesnar has now decided to play within the rules and change brand so that the flagship show has a Championship once again.

Do you think Brock Lesnar will get his hands on Rey Mysterio on Raw? Have your say in the comments section below...