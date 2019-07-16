WWE News: Brock Lesnar's status for Raw tonight revealed

Nicky Pags FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 604 // 16 Jul 2019, 00:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Brock Lesnar

What's the story?

Brock Lesnar shocked the world at WWE Extreme Rules on Sunday night when he successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase to regain the WWE Universal Title.

WWE has since announced that Lesnar will be appearing on Raw tonight following his Title win at last night's PPV.

In case you didn't know...

Seth Rollins teamed up with Becky Lynch at Sunday night's WWE Extreme Rules PPV to face the team of Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans. Despite Rollins and Lynch picking up the win in the tag team dual-title match, Brock Lesnar hit the ring after the bout and cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase.

After hitting two German Suplexes on Seth Rollins before the bell, The Beast was able to hit the F5 after the bell rang to make quick work of Rollins and capture the title.

The heart of the matter

WWE has announced that Brock Lesnar will be making an appearance on Raw tonight, just 24 hours after capturing the Universal Title, and the company website is teasing if Seth Rollins can climb back into the title picture.

"Now, Rollins, who fought his way to Brock for the better part of a year, is facing the Sisyphean task of once again working his way back up to The Beast," reads a Raw preview from WWE.com.

"There’s little doubt he’ll be game for the attempt, but after weeks of in-ring competition and mental stress brought on by Paul Heyman’s mind games, the question is whether his heart, his mind and his body are all up to the task. Tune in to Raw tonight, live at 8/7 C on USA Network."

What's next?

Many fans anticipate a rematch between Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins will eventually be announced for next month's WWE SummerSlam PPV, and with Lesnar appearing on Raw tonight, it's possible the announcement could come before the night is over.

Do you want to see a Brock Lesnar vs Seth Rollins rematch at SummerSlam? Let us know in the comment section!