WWE News: Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles at Survivor Series

WWE Champion vs. Universal Champion

What's the Story?

Brock Lesnar and AJ Styles had an amazing match at the 2017 edition of Survivor Series and 2018 will see history repeat itself.

Brock Lesnar defeated Braun Strowman to regain the Universal Championship, confirming his Champion vs. Champion match for Survivor Series 2018.

In Case You Didn't Know...

Styles and Lesnar were both world champions of their respective brands and were the semi-main event of Survivor Series.

Lesnar defeated Styles with one F-5, but their match was widely considered Lesnar's best bout since 2015.

The Heart of the Matter

AJ Styles defeated Samoa Joe to retain the WWE Championship he's held for 360 days.

Towards the end of the show, Lesnar managed to win the Universal Championship after Baron Corbin hit Strowman in the back of the head with the title.

It took five F-5s for Lesnar to beat Strowman, but The Beast Incarnate won the championship for the second time in his career.

With both men securing their respective titles, the champion versus champion rematch is set for Survivor Series, but a lot has changed this time around.

During last year's Survivor Series pay-per-view, Lesnar went undefeated after beating Goldberg at WrestleMania 33 and was highly favoured to win prior to the match taking place.

Lesnar still may be the favourite to win, but Styles has a much better chance at victory since the company won't be building towards another major victory like they had in mind from Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34 before plans changed.

What's Next?

Survivor Series will take place three weeks from now and will be held at the SAP Center in Los Angeles, California.

The show is shaping up to be one of WWE's best for 2018 and hopefully, the world champion vs. world champion match is just as good or better than last year's bout.