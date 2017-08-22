WWE News: Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman announced for No Mercy

The first Raw pay-per-view after SummerSlam has a blockbuster main event.

The Beast Incarnate vs. the Monster Among Men

What’s the story?

Following the destructive battle for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam, the No Mercy pay-per-view will feature a singles match between Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship.

In case you didn’t know...

Lesnar has been champion since WrestleMania 33 and has put on some incredible matches since winning the Universal Title. This is his fifth world championship reign overall and the first title he’s held since his WWE Championship reign ended at WrestleMania 31.

Lesnar and Strowman were originally scheduled to face each other at Great Balls of Fire, but Strowman’s elbow injury kept him out of action and the spot was given to Samoa Joe instead.

The heart of the matter

After boasting about their victory at SummerSlam, Lesnar and Paul Heyman were interrupted by Strowman who made his way to the ring and attempted a chokeslam on the Universal Champion.

Lesnar escaped and hit the ropes to launch a counterattack but was met with a big boot and two running powerslams from Strowman.

This match comes just one day after their SummerSlam match where the encounters between both men got the biggest reactions from the crowd despite Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns' involvement.

What’s next?

No Mercy will take place on September 24, 2017, and will emanate from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

Before Strowman’s injury, there were rumours suggesting that he would defeat Lesnar for the title at Great Balls of Fire and drop it to the Beast Incarnate a later point. With Lesnar’s lengthy absences from television, this rumour could still be a possibility.

Author’s take

The reaction these men received in their brief SummerSlam altercations added a sense of freshness and a larger than life feel that fans say has been missing from most WWE matches.

This match will be a battle of monsters, and hopefully, it can follow-up some of the carnage from SummerSlam.

