WWE News: Brock Lesnar wins WWE World Championship, former UFC Heavyweight Champion confronts him

Brock Lesnar is the brand new WWE World Champion

The first-ever episode of Friday Night SmackDown on Fox featured Kofi Kingston defending his WWE World Championship against Brock Lesnar in the main event.

This marked Lesnar's first match on television in 15 years. As expected, The Beast Incarnate once again reminded the WWE Universe of what he is capable of and within 2-3 seconds, he put out Kingston with an F5 and won the title. With this victory, Brock Lesnar became a 5-time WWE World Champion.

Just as the match culminated, Rey Mysterio made his way out with none other than the former UFC Heavyweight Champion, Cain Velasquez. Lesnar and Velasquez got into a scuffle almost immediately, but it ended with the new WWE Champion retreating.

Kingston vs Lesnar

On the September 17, 2019 edition of SmackDown, Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman returned to the Blue Brand and issued a challenge to Kofi Kingston for the WWE World Championship. Without any hesitation, Kingston accepted the challenge and the match was set for this week's Fox premiere of SmackDown.

Throughout the past few weeks, Kingston stated how confident he was ahead of his fight with The Beast Incarnate, while on the other hand, Brock Lesnar took out Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik Mysterio to send out a warning to the Champion.

The new WWE World Champion

Although Kofi Kingston stood tall over the likes of Kevin Owens, Dolph Ziggler, Randy Orton, and others, he couldn't topple the hurdle in the form of Brock Lesnar.

With his win over The New Day member, Brock Lesnar is once again on the top of WWE as the brand new World Champion. As of now, there is no WWE Championship match slated to take place at this Sunday's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

However, it will be too early to rule out a potential appearance from The Beast Incarnate or his advocate at the event. Will Cain Velasquez show up there as well? We will have to wait till Sunday.

