WWE/ROH News: ‘Broken’ Matt Hardy talks about making wrestling unpredictable again, why he and Jeff joined ROH

According to Matt, most important thing in the professional wrestling is to make things unpredictable.

The Hardys recently became the ROH World Tag Team Champions

What’s the story?

In an interview with Ring of Honor while promoting their 15th anniversary pay-per-view, Matt Hardy revealed why he joined the company and spoke about his intention to bring unpredictability back into wrestling.

In case you didn’t know…

Matt Hardy re-joined TNA in 2014 after his release from the company in 2011 and reunited with his brother Jeff Hardy, who had been part of the promotion throughout his absence. He introduced his highly popular ‘Broken’ gimmick in May 2016 and has stuck to it ever since.

In February 2017, Matt and Jeff announced their departure from the TNA and headed to Ring of Honor where they became the ROH World Tag Team Champions by defeating The Young Bucks at the promotion’s Manhattan Mayhem event on 4 March.

The heart of the matter

‘Broken’ Matt Hardy opined that it is necessary to bring unpredictability back into wrestling in the modern age of technology and social media. He said he was pleased having been able to do that so far and feels that being unpredictable is what makes pro-wrestling fun. Here’s what the former WWE superstar had to say:

“The most important thing in the professional wrestling industry in this day and age of technology and the Internet and social media is to be able to make wrestling unpredictable. We were very happy we were able to do that, and it's one of the things I take a lot of pride in, along with my universe. I do all that I can to surprise people and make things unpredictable because that is what makes wrestling fun.”

Asked about the reason why he and ‘Brother Nero’ Jeff Hardy decided to join ROH, Matt claimed that the Seven Deities wanted them to do so. He added that the day had arrived for The Young Bucks to be deleted and they just followed through on what they had been asked to do. He was quoted as saying this:

“It was just the time. I told Vanguard 1 the Seven Deities have said it is time to teleport to the honorable ring and procure the ROH Tag Team Titles of the World. It was not my decision; it was something bigger than me. The day of deletion had arrived for the Bucks of Youth. We just had to follow through with the action we were mandated.”

What next?

At the ROH 15th Anniversary pay-per-view, The Hardys retained their titles in a three–way Las Vegas tag team street fight match against The Young Bucks and Roppongi Vice. They are slated to defend their ROH World Tag Team Championship against The Briscoes tonight at a Ring of Honor television taping.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Having made their way into ROH from the TNA, there is a high possibility that the WWE may be the next destination for ‘Broken’ Matt and Jeff Hardy.

