"It’s freaking nuts" - Bron Breakker on how helpful Shawn Michaels has been to his growth on NXT

Bron Breakker has opened up about working under Shawn Michaels' leadership on WWE NXT, stating how much he enjoys it.

The Heartbreak Kid has been running the show along with several others after 'The Game' Triple H suffered a cardiac event. Bron recently defeated Tomasso Ciampa to win his first NXT Championship.

During an interview with DAZN, Bron Breakker spoke about how helpful Shawn Michaels has been to his growth on NXT 2.0. He heaped praise on HBK and commented on how much he enjoys collaborating with him.

"Shawn has been unbelievable. He's freaking awesome. I can't say enough good things about him and the leadership that he's imposed and the role that he stepped into. He's fantastic. I love showing up to work every day. I get to freaking work for Shawn Michaels. It’s freaking nuts, said Breakker.

Bron Breakker on how much it meant to work with Tommaso Ciampa

Tomasso Ciampa is one of the biggest stars in NXT history, being a major part of the black and gold version of the show. However at New Year's Evil, he dropped the NXT title to Bron Breakker.

Bron Breakker shared that working with Ciampa meant the world to him.

"It's meant the world to me. Tommaso Ciampa is a phenomenal human being. He's a phenomenal performer. He's one of, if not the best sports entertainer to ever step foot in an NXT ring. That's a fact. I have the utmost respect for him. He's taught me so many things about just life, about this business. He's nothing but a stand-up professional. He's a leader in this locker room. He's a leader of this brand. He is a fantastic person. I cannot say enough good things about him. I have the utmost respect in the world for Tommaso Ciampa," said Breakker.

Bron Breakker has a lot of potential, and he's destined to become a major star in WWE. He's young and talented, and he has what it takes to have a successful career on the main roster.

