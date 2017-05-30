WWE News: Bruce Prichard talks about WWE's Girls Gone Wild partnership and Snoop Dogg cussing out Kevin Dunn

On a recent edition of Something To Wrestle With Bruce Prichard, Bruce Prichard spoke about WWE’s partnership with Girls Gone Wild.

The former WWE executive also recollected a related incident when legendary rapper Snoop Dogg cussed out a member of the WWE’s Board of Directors, Kevin Dunn.

Eric Bischoff was involved with the WWE in a backstage advisory role after Vince McMahon purchased WCW back in the early 2000s.

As per Bruce Prichard, Bischoff’s friend was the man looking after the functioning of the Girls Gone Wild franchise. Bischoff then pitched the idea of doing a WWE/Girls Gone Wild cross-promotional event to Vince McMahon, with said event also involving Snoop Dogg.

Prichard stated that the cross-promotional event went down in South Padre Island, Texas, with several stars participating and the biggest among them being Snoop Dogg.

Additionally, the cops and state troopers in the area were out in force and had warned everyone involved in the event against using any kind of drug, including marijuana- a drug that Dogg is a big proponent of.

Here’s Prichard’s account of the incident that saw Snoop Dogg cuss out Kevin Dunn:

“So Snoop shows up a couple hours late. And as the legend goes, Kevin Dunn is beside himself because Snoop has missed all the rehearsals. (Snoop’s) showing up, they’re getting ready to go live and Kevin is trying to explain to Snoop what he’s got to do for that night.” “And Snoop is just standing there staring off into the distance puffing on a cigar. And Kevin is getting madder and madder because Snoop won’t acknowledge him and finally Snoop, without ever looking at him goes: ‘hey motherf******, just because I ain’t looking at you don’t mean I ain’t hearing you! I got this s***!’ And he f*** just walked off.”

Furthermore, Prichard added that a few of the WWE crew members witnessed the Dogg/Dunn incident, and called him up to inform him about Dogg punking out Dunn. Besides, Prichard claimed that Eric Bischoff himself was there and would later narrate the story.

Kevin Dunn is one of the most despised personalities in the professional wrestling community, particularly among the hardcore fans; however, his vast contributions to WWE have apparently made him bullet-proof in the company.

Kevin Dunn has been criticised by virtually everyone right from ex-WWE employees to the hardcore fans.

Nevertheless, one can’t deny his contributions to sports-entertainment and the WWE. Once again I’d like to thank Bruce Prichard for sharing this story that without a doubt is one for the ages.

