WWE News: Bruce Prichard responds to rumors of an affair with Stephanie McMahon

Bruce Prichard talked about his alleged affair with Stephanie McMahon

What's the story?

During 2001, Jerry 'The King' Lawler was on hiatus with WWE. In this time, he went on a campaign where he disparaged WWE and several members of the WWE roster. This included comments which started rumors of Bruce Prichard having an affair with Stephanie McMahon.

Bruce Pritchard addressed the WWE rumors on his 'Something to Wrestle' podcast.

In case you didn't know...

Jerry Lawler and WWE have not always been on the best of terms. As a result, in 2001, when he was away from the company, there were several comments made by him which did not really portray the company in the best of lights.

He was on a radio show where he was answering several rapid-fire questions. While answering them, he was asked a controversial question.

"Hey, Stephanie McMahon is hot. Do you think she's wild in the sack?"

However, his answer was even more controversial.

"Well, that's what Bruce Prichard told me."

This comment sent rumors of an affair between Stephanie McMahon and Bruce Prichard running through the wrestling fans and community. At the time Prichard was married, and Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were also together, so the rumors affected the lives of quite a few people. The rumors are yet to die down.

The heart of the matter

On his podcast, Prichard denied the allegations vehemently. He said that the innuendo indicated that he had an affair with Stephanie McMahon, but it far from the truth.

"Never in any way shape or form. She was my boss. Unnecessary, mean-spirited and bad judgment on his part." - h/t Wrestling Inc

He went on to say that this was while Jerry Lawler was in a desperate place, where he was saying things to 'hurt' people. He confessed that the rumor had not gone down well with his wife either, and it had affected him personally at home.

He said that the rumors affected the life of quite a few people and he even had trouble for it from his mother-in-law.

"To me, your f***ing with people's family. Hunter and Stephanie were together and I'm married with kids and a mother-in-law, who for whatever reason, would scan and search my name from time-to-time." - h/t Wrestling Inc

He confessed that the moment the rumor was out he called his wife to say that it was not true.

What's next?

Having worked for the company for a long time until 2008, Bruce Prichard has recently rejoined WWE. He is working in a backstage role for them now.

