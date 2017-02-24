WWE News: Bruce Prichard reveals Vince McMahon and Donald Trump's fussiness, business acumen and much more

Brother Love opens talks about Vince McMahon, Donald Trump and much more to Jim Ross.

by Johny Payne News 24 Feb 2017, 20:37 IST

Prichard had a lot to say on JR’s podcast

Former pro-wrester, manager and longtime WWE executive, Bruce Prichard revealed some insider information on Vince McMahon and Donald Trump on Episode 156 of ‘The Ross Report’. Speaking to WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross, Prichard revealed the two billionaires’ embarrassing tendencies and business-mindedness.

He spoke about McMahon’s hatred for eating with his hands, Trump’s fussiness when it comes to handshakes, whether Vince has lost his golden touch and much more. Here’s what he said to Jim Ross:

"'I don't [eat ribs or fried chicken]. How dare you insist I'm normal. God! Meat on a bone? Argh,'" (Prichard imitating McMahon).

Furthermore, on being asked the same question again, Prichard revealed that McMahon scoffed at the idea of eating a sandwich or even the part of a pizza that he’s touched with his hands.

Bruce Prichard is better known to old-school pro-wrestling fans as ‘Brother Love’, the controversial Preacher character, best-known for being the Undertaker’s manager before Paul Bearer took over.

Besides working in front of the camera, interviewing several WWF wrestlers on the ‘Brother Love Show’, Prichard was Vince McMahon’s right-hand man (non-kayfabe) for several years (1993-2008). In totality, he spent 22 years with the company, before being released by Stephanie McMahon.

He also had a brief run with TNA from 2010-13 as the Senior Vice-President of Programming and Talent Relations.

Prichard opened up to Jim Ross, appreciating the business-mindedness of Vince McMahon and the down-to-earth behaviour of ahem...‘The Donald’.

Here’s what he said about Trump:

“He would come and hang out in the common area and watch the monitor with the boys. He wasn't a prima donna. He had every opportunity to be and he would come hang out with everybody and just be one of the boys."

Prichard also revealed that the newly elected United States President doesn’t like shaking hands unless absolutely necessary. Not one to be outdone, ‘Brother Love’ told Ross that he’d always stick out his handshake right at Donald’s belly, leaving him no option but to accept the handshake.

Vince McMahon and co are busy preparing for the biggest annual show in sports entertainment, Wrestlemania 33, whilst Donald Trump is the President of one of the most powerful nations on the planet. No matter how many times we learn about Trump being POTUS, it doesn’t seem to sink in.

After all, the President once got Stunned by Stone Cold Steve Austin! What?!

Prichard may not be involved with WWE programming anymore but he knows what he’s talking about. The McMahons still have that golden touch and the fan anticipation for WM 33 is further evidence of that Midas touch.

