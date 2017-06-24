WWE News: Bruce Prichard talks about Vince McMahon's surprising first impression of John Cena

Vince McMahon was unhappy with the WWE officials who signed John Cena.

Vince McMahon thought that John Cena was on steroids

What’s the story?

On a recent edition of his podcast Something To Wrestle, Bruce Prichard revealed that Vince McMahon suspected Cena of being on steroids when the WWE boss first came across the Leader of the Cenation.

In case you didn’t know...

John Cena graduated from the Springfield College in 1998, completing his degree in exercise physiology. The 16-time world champion competed as a professional bodybuilder prior to making a full-time transition to the sport of professional wrestling.

The heart of the matter

John Cena is one of the most famous professional wrestlers today, but Bruce Prichard claims that Vince McMahon was initially opposed to signing John Cena because he thought that the now 16-time World Champion was on steroids. Prichard said:

“Cena comes back, signs his contract, his tests come back, he’s clean as a whistle, and Vince walks up to me and says ‘get that walking, talking steroid billboard out of our backstage!’ I’m like ‘who?’ — ‘That guy!’ and he’s pointing out Cena. I’m like: ‘Vince, we just signed him.'” “Vince made the initial assumption that I think everybody made when they saw John, especially back in those days. (Cena) was doing commercials for Gold’s Gym and he was ripped to shreds. But that was Vince’s first impression of John Cena: a walking, talking steroid billboard.”

Pritchard also claimed to have had suspicions about Cena being on steroids, going as far as to advise the latter to get off the PEDs. Pritchard also added that McMahon eventually came to terms with the fact that Cena didn’t take any PEDs.

What’s next?

John Cena is set to return to WWE on the July 4th edition of SmackDown Live.

Although the WWE presently employs the brand split, Cena is being promoted as a free agent, thereby opening up the possibility of having him compete on both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live.

Author’s take

John Cena is a genetic freak, bar none. The man has a degree in exercise physiology and is one of the rare people that you’ll come across in life who can actually succeed in putting theory to practice.

