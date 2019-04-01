×
WWE News: Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake to join 2019 WWE Hall of Fame Class

Simon Cotton
SENIOR ANALYST
News
79   //    01 Apr 2019, 22:39 IST

The final entrant into the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame Class
What's the story?

Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake was confirmed as the final inductee in the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame Class as reported by Sports Illustrated.

The list of inductees includes D-Generation X, Harlem Heat, The Hart Foundation and more.

In case you didn't know...

Brutus began his professional wrestling career in 1977 in Tampa, Florida alongside his friend and fellow WWE Hall of Famer, Hulk Hogan.

The two would team up several times while in WWE, but Brutus would win the WWE Tag Team Championships with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Greg Valentine during their 1985 to 1987 run as "The Dream Team."

The Heart of the matter

Brutus expressed his gratitude to WWE in an interview with Sports Illustrated where he said he thought he'd grow up to play baseball as a kid, but could've never imagined his career would culminate with a Hall of Fame induction.

"This is the culmination of a lifetime’s worth of work. I’m grateful to the WWE, and I cannot wait for the tremendous honor.”

He also posted a message on Twitter saying how excited he was to come to New York for his 2019 WWE Hall of Fame Induction.

Though many remember him best for his run as Brutus in WWE during the mid-90s, he would wrestle in several promotions during his career including World Championship Wrestling where he wrestled Hogan under the name "The Disciple."

What's next?

The following is the full list of WWE Hall of Fame inductees for 2019:

D-Generation X: Triple H, Shawn Michaels,Chyna, Billy Gunn, Road Dogg & X-Pac
The Honky Tonk Man
Torrie Wilson
Harlem Heat (Booker T & Stevie Ray)
The Hart Foundation (Bret "The Hitman" Hart & Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart)
Sue Aitchison - Warrior Award
Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake

The WWE Hall of Fame Induction will take place during WrestleMania Weekend on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn, New York.

